Orange Tree Fundraiser Will Be Hosted By Gyles Brandreth For Primary Shakespeare Project

With Tom Littler's production of Twelfth Night currently in performances, Orange Tree Theatre has announced a special Shakespearean Under the Orange Tree fundraiser celebrating Twelfth Night on Sunday 19th January. The afternoon hosted by Gyles Brandreth will feature guests including Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Penelope Wilton, Anne Reid, Paul Chahidi, Robert Lindsay and Derek Jacobi in support of the OT's Primary Shakespeare, which introduces young people to Shakespeare through interactive workshops and performances.

For one afternoon only this cast of legendary Shakespearean actors will look back on their performances in Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's masterpiece of mistaken identity – all accompanied by Stefan Bednarczyk, currently performing as Feste in Twelfth Night for which he is also composer.

For over 30 years, the OT's Shakespeare in Schools projects have ignited a love for theatre and Shakespeare, reaching over 10,000 children last year with timeless stories of magic, drama, and inspiration. The proceeds from this event will ensure children across the borough of Richmond and beyond have access to a creative education via workshops and live performance.

Orange Tree Artistic Director Tom Littler said today, “Every child deserves to enjoy a creative education, but years of cuts risk making creativity the preserve of a privileged few. At the Orange Tree, we are redoubling our commitment to our Shakespeare in Schools projects. For thousands of local children every year, our Primary Shakespeare project is their first experience of stepping into a theatre; their first time watching the lights go down; the first time they have encountered the thrill of live performance. With workshops in schools followed by a specially adapted performance at the OT, this project creates joy and laughter, inspires imagination, enriches language, develops empathy, and ignites a spark to last a lifetime. We are so grateful for the generosity of these amazing artists in creating this utterly unique fundraising event. By coming to the Twelfth Night Party, you will help keep these vital projects surviving and thriving.”

Additions to the lineup will be announced shortly. Artist lineup subject to change.

Tickets for Orange Tree Patrons and Ruby Members are now on sale. Tickets for Bronze, Sliver and Gold Members will go on sale at 11am on Tuesday 10 December, before general sale for any remaining seats opening at 11am on Wednesday 11 December, subject to availability.

Tickets are £150, including complimentary fizz on arrival, with proceeds directly supporting OT's Shakespeare in Schools projects. You can also support the OT further with a £250 pay-it-forward ticket, which also includes complimentary fizz on arrival, as well as supporting access to Shakespeare for an additional six children.

There will be an allocation £35 tickets for Under 30s and standing tickets will be available for £25.

Next year, OT will also present Julius Caesar for Primary school audiences directed by Community Director Francesca Ellis and brought to life in a lively, interactive retelling. The programme includes a two-hour workshop in school and a visit to the Orange Tree Theatre for a performance of Julius Caesar. Full details and how to book can be found via www.orangetreetheatre.co.uk/community

