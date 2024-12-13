Oasis Tribute Show Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prestige Productions will kick off 2025 with a celebration of music and a tribute to one of Britain’s most iconic bands, Oasis. Live Forever invites audiences to be transported back to the 90s and experience the very beginning of the band’s journey. Relive the songs that follow the timeline of Oasis’s meteoric rise to fame, from their humble beginnings on a south Manchester council estate to becoming the biggest band on the planet, playing to more than a quarter of a million fans at their legendary Knebworth concerts.

The performance includes more than 30 legendary hits including Live Forever, Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger. Live Forever is an electric must-see for all Oasis fans and children of the 90s. Pete Jackson, the producer of the show, was a lifelong Oasis fan with 25 years in the music industry. He worked with some of the most iconic musicians, including the Gallagher brothers, who he supported on the band’s European leg of the ‘Don’t Believe the Truth Tour’ in 2005, in Austria and Portugal.

Fronting the Live Forever band are Derek McCabe and Degs Williamson. Together, they have played numerous gigs as part of Degs’ band ‘The Oasis Experience’ delighting fans across the globe (Brazil, Dubai, South Wales, Scunthorpe, the prestigious list goes on and on) with their renditions of the Gallagher brothers’ classics. They were also part of the 2022 UK Christmas number one with LadBaby’s song, Food Aid. Derek has also performed to crowds of tens of thousands with his tribute show, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets.

Alongside Derek and Degs are guitarists Alex Ward (Rock of Ages, Pretty Woman), Steve Allen (supported Coldplay and The Rolling Stones) and Jonny Knight. On the drums is Matt Weston, who has performed at Kendal Calling and worked with the likes of renowned producer Richard Flack (Robbie Williams). And finally, on the keys is Kevin O’Rourke, who has worked with the bands Smoked Glass and Underclass.

Pete Jackson commented, Oasis were a legendary band and revolutionised the music scene with their unapologetic songwriting and astronomical talent. Their music is loved by so many and we’re excited to deliver an authentic experience that transports fans back to the heyday of Britpop. Get ready to relive the powerhouse of Oasis like never before – it’s going to be a night to remember.

Tour Dates

Friday 3rd January Peterborough New Theatre

46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS

https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis

Saturday 4th January St George’s Hall

Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis

Sunday 5th January The Corn Exchange

2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB

https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/live-forever-rise-oasis

Tuesday 7th January Congress Theatre

Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4BP

https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/index.php/events/liveforeverriseofoasis

Wednesday 8th January Kings Theatre

24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2QJ

https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis/

Thursday 9th January New Theatre

Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN

https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets

Friday 10th January The Bridgewater Hall

Lower Mosley Street, Manchester M2 3WS

https://www.bridgewater-hall.co.uk/whats-on/live-forever-100125/

Saturday 11th January The Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED

https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets





Sunday 12th January De Monfort Hall

Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU

https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/live-forever/

Tuesday 14th January Victoria Hall

Bagnall Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 3AD

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis/victoria-hall/

Wednesday 15th January Caird Hall

City Square, Dundee DD1 3BB

https://www.dundeebox.co.uk/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=live-forever&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=

Thursday 16th January Pavilion Theatre

121 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 3AX

https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets

Friday 17th January Middlesbrough Theatre

The Avenue, Middlesbrough TS5 6SA

https://www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/?text=live+forever&category=all&from=&to=

Saturday 18th January The Hexagon

Queens Walk, Berkshire RG1 7QF

https://whatsonreading.com/live-forever

Sunday 19th January Cliffs Pavilion

Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 7RA

https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets

Sunday 3rd August Dominion Theatre

268 - 269 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7AQ

https://nederlander.co.uk/dominion/

