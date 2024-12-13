Oasis Tribute Show Will Embark on UK Tour

Performances begin on 3 January.
Prestige Productions will kick off 2025 with a celebration of music and a tribute to one of Britain’s most iconic bands, Oasis. Live Forever invites audiences to be transported back to the 90s and experience the very beginning of the band’s journey. Relive the songs that follow the timeline of Oasis’s meteoric rise to fame, from their humble beginnings on a south Manchester council estate to becoming the biggest band on the planet, playing to more than a quarter of a million fans at their legendary Knebworth concerts.
The performance includes more than 30 legendary hits including Live Forever, Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger. Live Forever is an electric must-see for all Oasis fans and children of the 90s. Pete Jackson, the producer of the show, was a lifelong Oasis fan with 25 years in the music industry. He worked with some of the most iconic musicians, including the Gallagher brothers, who he supported on the band’s European leg of the ‘Don’t Believe the Truth Tour’ in 2005, in Austria and Portugal.
Fronting the Live Forever band are Derek McCabe and Degs Williamson. Together, they have played numerous gigs as part of Degs’ band ‘The Oasis Experience’ delighting fans across the globe (Brazil, Dubai, South Wales, Scunthorpe, the prestigious list goes on and on) with their renditions of the Gallagher brothers’ classics. They were also part of the 2022 UK Christmas number one with LadBaby’s song, Food Aid. Derek has also performed to crowds of tens of thousands with his tribute show, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Carpets.
Alongside Derek and Degs are guitarists Alex Ward (Rock of Ages, Pretty Woman), Steve Allen (supported Coldplay and The Rolling Stones) and Jonny Knight. On the drums is Matt Weston, who has performed at Kendal Calling and worked with the likes of renowned producer Richard Flack (Robbie Williams). And finally, on the keys is Kevin O’Rourke, who has worked with the bands Smoked Glass and Underclass.
Pete Jackson commented, Oasis were a legendary band and revolutionised the music scene with their unapologetic songwriting and astronomical talent. Their music is loved by so many and we’re excited to deliver an authentic experience that transports fans back to the heyday of Britpop. Get ready to relive the powerhouse of Oasis like never before – it’s going to be a night to remember.
Friday 3rd January Peterborough New Theatre
46 Broadway, Peterborough PE1 1RS
https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/event/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis
Saturday 4th January St George’s Hall
Bridge Street, Bradford BD1 1JT
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis
Sunday 5th January The Corn Exchange
2 Wheeler Street, Cambridge CB2 3QB
https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/live-forever-rise-oasis
Tuesday 7th January Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4BP
https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/index.php/events/liveforeverriseofoasis
Wednesday 8th January Kings Theatre
24 Albert Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 2QJ
https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis/
Thursday 9th January New Theatre
Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN
https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets
Friday 10th January The Bridgewater Hall
Lower Mosley Street, Manchester M2 3WS
https://www.bridgewater-hall.co.uk/whats-on/live-forever-100125/
Saturday 11th January The Orchard Theatre
Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED
https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets
Sunday 12th January De Monfort Hall
Granville Road, Leicester LE1 7RU
https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/live-forever/
Tuesday 14th January Victoria Hall
Bagnall Street, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent ST1 3AD
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/live-forever-the-rise-of-oasis/victoria-hall/
Wednesday 15th January Caird Hall
City Square, Dundee DD1 3BB
https://www.dundeebox.co.uk/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=live-forever&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=
Thursday 16th January Pavilion Theatre
121 Renfield Street, Glasgow G2 3AX
https://trafalgartickets.com/pavilion-theatre-glasgow/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets
Friday 17th January Middlesbrough Theatre
The Avenue, Middlesbrough TS5 6SA
https://www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/?text=live+forever&category=all&from=&to=
Saturday 18th January The Hexagon
Queens Walk, Berkshire RG1 7QF
https://whatsonreading.com/live-forever
Sunday 19th January Cliffs Pavilion
Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 7RA
https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/event/music/live-forever-tickets
Sunday 3rd August Dominion Theatre
268 - 269 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7AQ
https://nederlander.co.uk/dominion/
