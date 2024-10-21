OOR WULLIE Comes to Dundee Rep Theatre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Christmas sees Dundee Rep Theatre, in association with Noisemaker, present a brand-new version of their smash-hit musical Oor Wullie. First staged in 2019, this uproarious musical adaptation of DC Thomson’s iconic character became a sensation in Dundee and across Scotland; now a cast of both new and familiar faces are set to bring some of the country’s most beloved characters back to the Rep stage.

Hot on the heels of last year’s production of A Christmas Carol, the award-winning creative team present a new and expanded version of the show – with even more catchy songs for audiences to leave humming. Join Wullie, Primrose, Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, an' the rest o' Wullie’s Sunday Post gang in the musical adventure celebratin' ower 85 years o' Scotland's maist beloved comic strip.

This new version sees Kyle Gardiner step into the tackety boots of Auchenshoogle’s cheekiest son, Wullie. He will be joined by a cast of leading Scottish stage talent portraying fan-favourite characters, including Bailey Newsome as Soapy Soutar, Beth Robb Adams as Primrose, Grant McIntyre as Wee Eck, Mairi Barclay as Basher, RoMaya Jey as Nilo and Taqi Nazeer as Daniyal. Taking on the role of Boab, recent New College Lanarkshire graduate Elliot McLean will be making his debut. Also joining the cast will be Anthony Strachan as PC Murdoch and Rep favourite Ann Louise Ross as Ms Watkins.

Oor Wullie will run at Dundee Rep Theatre throughout the festive season, from Saturday 23 November to Monday 30 December, with an opening press performance on Thursday 28 November.

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep and Director of Oor Wullie, said, "We are absolutely thrilled that Oor Wullie and his gang will be landing back on the Rep stage for our Christmas show this year. It was such a hit with audiences back in 2019 and we can't wait to share this new version of the show. It's going to be bigger, bolder with even more laughs and brilliant songs. There really is something for every member of the family this season."

