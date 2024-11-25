ONE PUNCH Comes To Home Manchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John Godber Company is bringing the brand new play ONE PUNCH to HOME theatre in Manchester in February after sold-out runs in East Yorkshire. Written by BAFTA winner Jane Thornton and Martha Godber, the writers have worked with the charity One Punch Hull, to bring to life the story of Reece, and a night out in Hull, that becomes a nightmare.

Although based on true-events, the story is fictional, yet it still has powerful relevance to today, as it brutally explores the impact one-punch attacks can have not just on victims, but on perpetrators and wider family members.

Funny, gritty, emotional and shocking, the play holds nothing back, as three actors mtuli-role and use physical performance to tell the tale of one unforgettable night.

One punch. One Second. Lives changed forever.

