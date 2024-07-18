Norwich Theatre ALADDIN Panto Cast Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Norwich Theatre has announced Lisa Maxwell as the Evil Aunt in the panto this Christmas, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal on 7 Dec 24 and running until 5 Jan 25.

She will join Tarik Frimpong as Aladdin and Meesha Turner as Jazz in the panto this Christmas, and Joe Tracini playing Reg, Aladdin's brother, and getting up to his usual mayhem trying to help his family's pie shop get through times of trouble!

Following her role as Pamela Ketman in BBC1 crime drama 'In Deep' with Nick Berry and Stephen Tompkinson, Lisa was asked to join the cast of ITV's 'The Bill' as D.I. Samantha Nixon, followed by appearances in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Casualty. She has recently appeared in the hit Channel 5 series 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries'. She is a flagship former regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women and was a semi-finalist in the BBC1 series Celebrity MasterChef.

Her recent theatre appearances include playing Judy Garland in Peter Quilter's award-winning play 'End of The Rainbow,' and Celia in Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's 'Calendar Girls.'

Lisa Maxwell said: "Returning to panto after 25 years I can't wait to be booed and hissed at by the lovely people of Norwich!"

Tarik Frimpong recently toured the UK and Ireland with the amazing musical 'The Drifters Girl', which visited Norwich Theatre Royal in September. He has also starred in the Disney feature film 'Mary Poppins Returns', in West End productions such as 'Aladdin' and in Australian productions such as 'Bring It On - the Musical' and 'The Lion King'. In 2022. Tarik was nominated for a Black British Theatre Award (Best Male Actor in a Musical) for his portrayal of The Scarecrow in the UK Revival of 'The Wiz'.

At taking on the title role Tarik said:

"I'm thrilled to be making my panto debut, playing the role of Aladdin in Aladdin, at the beautiful Norwich Theatre Royal. I'm so looking forward to returning to Norwich where I toured last year with The Drifters Girl. I love the city and the amazing Norwich audiences! I cannot wait to bring my triple threat skills to the Norwich Theatre Royal stage and to help spread some Christmas joy!"

Meesha Turner will play Jazz. Meesha played Catherine Parr in the 2021-22 West End Production of 'Six the Musical'. She most recently appeared in 'Stranger Things' the stage show and as Mrs. Cratchit in The Old Vic's production of 'A Christmas Carol'.

On starring in the panto, Meesha said: "I'm super excited to be playing Jazz in this year's Theatre Royal Norwich panto, and to be bringing a new version of this much loved classic to life! Looking forward to a very festive Christmas in Norwich!"

Aladdin will be set in Norfolk, and is written by Richard Gauntlett. It will be a new interpretation of the old tale but retaining the sense of tradition that Richard brings to Norwich Theatre pantomimes.

Wendy Ellis, Norwich Theatre Creative Programs & Audiences Director, and lead producer of the pantomime said: "We are overjoyed to welcome Lisa, Tariq and Meesha to bring their fantastic musical talents to this year's panto. Alongside Norfolk favourite, Joe Tracini this is shaping up to be a genie-us Norfolk adventure. Settle in on the magic carpet everyone, this is going to be a thrilling ride!"

With the line up taking shape, one question remains... Who is the Dame?

Aladdin opens at Norwich Theatre Royal on 7 Dec 24, and runs over Christmas and New Year until 5 Jan 25. Further casting to be announced.

