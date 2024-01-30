Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium Production Will Land in the UK After More Than 10 Years

The international co-production Honey Badger will arrive in London for its U.K premiere this April, marking the first visit of a Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium production to the U.K in over 10 years. Presented by Arielle Zilkha, the co-production between the Danish company and Slovak actor Juraj Benko will come to The Cockpit for five performances from Wednesday 10th April - Saturday 13th April 2024.

Honey Badger is a deeply powerful and visual one-man performance about the consequences of childhood abuse on an individual. Drawing parallels with the harshest aspects of parental roles in the animal kingdom, the performance explores the unpredictability of parent-child relationships, and the almost inevitable cycle of perpetuating mistreat and trauma from one generation to another. Combining multiple real testimonies of people who suffered physical and psychological violence in their childhood from one or both parents, the piece's U.K premiere coincides with Child Abuse Awareness Month, and aims to raise awareness of this topic.

Following a sold-out premiere in Holstebro, Denmark in September 2023, Benko's debut solo performance will bring a taste of international theatre to London audiences. Joining Benko in the creative team is the internationally respected actress, pedagogue and director Roberta Carreri. Carreri joined the world-renowned Danish ensemble Odin Teatret, founded by Eugenio Barba, in 1974, and remained a core member until the group's separation from the Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium in 2022.

Since 2020, Benko has been training and working with Carreri on the development of Honey Badger, which has led to the piece being highly inspired by the avant-garde, physical style of Odin Teatret. Through its presentation as a poetic stream of memories, Benko and Carreri present the possibility of blending elements of dance, music, text and storytelling with the avant-garde, through their various perspectives on performance-making.

Creator and performer Juraj Benko says, 'We all have our inner demons, shadows of the past which don't allow us to see forward to the next day. But there is always a glimpse of light, which we can decide to follow, and choose the direction of our lives. I am delighted to bring Honey Badger to London and present the spectators of The Cockpit with a powerful story full of courage, hope and self-discovery.'

Director of The Cockpit, Dave Wybrow, comments, 'I'm delighted to welcome Juraj Benko's production to The Cockpit this April. The theme is one of utmost importance and should be shared with a wider audience. The Cockpit has always celebrated international, avant-garde performance and it's a great opportunity for us to host the UK premiere of Honey Badger, from the much-respected Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium in Denmark.'

Honey Badger is created and performed by Juraj Benko, and directed by Roberta Carreri, with music by Arielle Zilkha and scenography and lighting design by Fausto Pro.

Tickets are available now and can be booked via The Cockpit.