News Of Filmed Version Of SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER Released

Following the successes of its sold-out 2019 premiere and subsequent run in 2021, the award-winning seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner by Jasmine Lee-Jones, directed by Royal Court Associate Director Milli Bhatia, will be available to stream worldwide for three weeks from Sunday 27 March 2022, World Theatre Day. The cast features Tia Bannon and Leanne Henlon.







It is a Royal Court Film and TEA Films production.

Instructions on how to book and stream:

seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner will be available to stream worldwide from Sunday 27 March 2022 - Sunday 17 April 2022.

The last purchase date will be Friday 15 April 2022.

Ticket holders will be sent instructions on how to access the film via email at 9am on the selected viewing date.

Ticket holders will have 48 hours to watch the film once they login and click play.

Book to see the film here. www.royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/seven-methods-of-killing-kylie-jenner-film







seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner explores cultural appropriation, queerness, friendship and the ownership of black bodies online and IRL.







"Look it's two two tweets that helped me vent my frustrations. It's really not that deep..."







Holed up in her bedroom, Cleo's aired twenty-two Whatsapps from Kara and has cut off contact with the rest of the world. It doesn't mean she's been silent though - she's got a lot to say. On the internet, actions don't always speak louder than words...







"RETWEET



QUOTE TWEET



LIKE



I'm weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeak"







The creative team for seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner on stage includes: Rajha Shakiry (Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun and Amy Mae (Co-Lighting Designers), Elena Peña (Sound Designer), Delphine Gaborit (Movement Director), Jemima Robinson (Associate Designer) and Shereen Hamilton (Assistant Director).







The production team for the film includes: Dan Patrick Hipkin (Director of Photography), Adam Kes Hipkin, Jack Ayers, Joey Julliard and Oliver Bury (Cinematography), Holly Hughes (First Assistant Director), Adella Tucker (Line Producer), Joey Julliard (DIT), Oliver Bury (Editor and Grade), Adam Kes Hipkin (Additional Editing), Oliver Bury (Drone Pilot) and Patrick Lee (Additional Vocal Mix).







Jasmine Lee-Jones won multiple awards for her debut play directed by Milli Bhatia including the Evening Standard and Critics' Circle Most Promising Playwright Awards, and the Alfred Fagon Award. She originally developed as a writer through The Royal Court Theatre's Young Court programme as part of their commitment to nurturing new voices. Milli Bhatia was previously Trainee Director and Literary Associate at the Royal Court and is now an Associate Director.







seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner was originally part of the Royal Court's Jerwood New Playwrights programme, supported by Jerwood Arts.







The film will also be available for Education Groups for a 48-hour rental initially, with a view to it being made available for schools and education groups to use in the classroom for a longer period at a later date.For more information see www.royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/seven-methods-of-killing-kylie-jenner-film-education-groups







