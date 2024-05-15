New Trustees Appointed At King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robert Khan has been appointed as the new chair of the King's Head Theatre's board of trustees, taking up his post following the board meeting on Tuesday, 14th May 2024.

James Seabright said, “It has been a privilege to serve as chair of the KHT board for the last eight years, and to oversee the charity’s move from its original pub backroom home to a purpose-built venue next door. With the new theatre open and thriving, it feels like the right moment to hand over to a new chair to work with the brilliant staff team led by Sofi Berenger. I am delighted with the trustees’ decision to appoint Robert Khan, who was a great champion of the theatre in various capacities before he joined the board last year. I look forward to continuing to produce shows at KHT, and to playing an active role in the Angels of Angel fund supporting new shows at the venue.”

The board has also appointed three committed and experienced new trustees: senior global business executive Rutger Beelaerts, BBC News creative director Chris Cook and Park Theatre’s director of sales and marketing Dawn James.

Robert Khan has substantial leadership experience, managing large teams at national organisations, such as the Law Society of England and Wales and the General Medical Council, as well as a wide range of experience as a board member and non-executive director. From 2010 until 2018 he was an Islington councillor where he served as chair of the planning committee and as the Borough’s first Arts Champion. He is also a playwright writing (with Tom Salinsky) numerous plays which have variously been presented in London and Edinburgh, including Coalition, Kingmaker, Impossible and Brexit, all of which have had smash sell-out runs and critical acclaim.

Robert Khan said, “I'm delighted to take up the role of chair of the King’s Head Theatre stepping into James Seabright's enormous shoes, helping the organisation build on his fantastic legacy moving the KHT to its new, bigger permanent home - working with Sofi Berenger and her brilliant, hard-working team. While the venue is brand spanking new, what won’t change is our artistic policy, showcasing plays to musicals, opera and cabaret, to drag and comedy – while building something new from the glorious legacy of the old pub theatre – presenting work that’s joyful, irreverent, colourful and queer - ensuring something for everyone.”

Rutger Beelaerts has had an extensive career as a senor global business executive, developing projects on a worldwide scale and leading industry organisations, living and working in the UK, the Netherlands, Singapore and the USA. He is passionate about theatre and has served as a member of the Founder’s circle of the Ensemble theatre, Houston, as well as a board member of The Alley Theatre, a leading regional theatre in the USA.

Chris Cook is currently the creative director for BBC News where he leads on the design, look and feel of on-air news broadcasts, and UK general election coverage. He has over twenty years’ experience working in senior roles at the BBC, also including stints working on the Edinburgh review show and as a network director.

Dawn James is currently sales and marketing director for Park Theatre and has had an extensive career in arts marketing. Before joining Park in July 2016, Dawn was marketing manager at Tricycle Theatre in Kilburn for two and a half years and has also previously worked at Polka Theatre, Akademi South Asian Dance and Watermans Arts Centre. She has a degree in modern drama from Brunel university.

Sofi Berenger said “A huge thank you to James Seabright, and other departing trustees, whose hard work and commitment to the charity extended above and beyond all expectations. Without him, we surely would not have opened our new theatre, and his legacy will be felt forever. The charity is truly indebted. But with our new doors open, a new chapter has begun, and I am beyond delighted to be working with Robert and our other new trustees on some truly exciting plans, building on our unique heritage by focussing on our artistic programme and our important artist and community development work.”

