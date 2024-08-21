New Show For Babies SOFT OR SPIKY? Premieres at the Polka Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Polka Theatre has announced details of all the activities that families can enjoy this autumn in the Wimbledon venue.

Polka Theatre and Half Moon present Soft or Spiky?, an all-new show from Daryl Beeton, premiering in Polka's Adventure Theatre from 19 October – 24 November, which playfully explores the different ways we communicate with each other.

What question would you want your baby to answer? What would you like them to ask you? In a world full of astonishing unknowns and surprising possibilities, how do you find the right answers or questions?

This playful and interactive new show is full of shapes, sounds, textures and words exploring different ways to connect and understand each other. Inspired by heartfelt conversations with new parents, this humorous production explores the multiple ways we communicate, ensuring that no one is left out. At the end of the performance, there is a stay and play session where audiences can enter the sensory landscape of the production.

Chris Elwell, Director of Half Moon said: “Half Moon is delighted to be collaborating with Polka Theatre on Soft or Spiky?, a co-production for babies devised and directed by Daryl Beeton, who we have had the pleasure of working work with as an actor, associate director and co-producer. We're thrilled to be part of this interactive new theatre show designed specifically for babies, where we explore the magic of sensory experiences. It's an incredible opportunity to create a nurturing space where the youngest audiences can discover the joy of theatre from their very first moments."

Helen Matravers said “Soft or Spiky? is a wonderful opportunity to introduce the youngest audiences to the magic of theatre. Polka's collaboration with Half Moon and Daryl Beeton on this brand-new production brings together three powerhouses of Early-Years Theatre to create something unique, interactive and playful. It is vital that we create these theatrical worlds of play for babies, to spark imagination and encourage curiosity – made even more exciting as the research for creating this show was done with Polka parents and audiences. We can't wait to welcome babies to Polka for a soft…or spiky adventure!”

Later next month, Polka's Early Years Theatre Festival, Big Dreams returns on 28 – 29 September 2024, with five innovative productions, creative digital installations, interactive events from renowned early years authors in partnership with Wimbledon BookFest, and a range of free activities.

Shows on Saturday 28 September will be: Kaleidoscope, where a multi-coloured kaleidoscope is brought to life for babies aged 6 – 18 months; Wonder Gigs, a music-filled session for ages 0 – 4 years with gentle child-led play – both from Filskit Theatre Company; and Second Hand Dance return to Polka, with The Sticky Dance – tape, stick and groove in this interactive colourful performance installation for 3 – 5-year-olds.

Shows on Sunday 29 September will be: LàQua from Teatro Koreja, an exploration of the senses, language and understanding using polyphonic song and rhythms for ages 0 – 3 years; and 4 – 8-year-olds are invited to help the Boxville engineers to build their way through the story in Boxville from Cardboard Adventures.

Wimbledon BookFest events during the festival include: a story-telling and live draw-along session based on the beloved Storm Whale stories with Benji Davies; a 25th anniversary celebration of Debi Gliori's No Matter What; an interactive reading and signing of World Book Day 2024 author Tọlá Okogwu's moving and magical book Bekah and the Moon; and Gigantosaurus' author Jonny Duddle will do a draw-along and readthrough of his brand-new book Doodle with Duddle: How to Draw Dinosaurs.

Tickets for performances and talks are £12 each, with a multi-buy saving available when booking 2 or more events.

Alongside Soft or Spiky? and Big Dreams are a previously announced variety of touring productions including: Little Seeds Music and Z-arts' co-production of Luna-loves-library-day/" target="_blank"> Luna Loves Library Day The Musical, for ages 5-8 in the Main Theatre from 11-20 October, based on the critically acclaimed book by Waterstones Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho and illustrator Fiona Lumbers; New International Encounter's brand-new-take on Shakespeare's big, famous and gruesome story in Shakespeare in a Suitcase: Macbeth for ages 8-12 in the Adventure Theatre from 3-6 October; Maya Productions' feel-good interactive musical for ages 4-8, Súper Chefs, following the dreams of a boy who longs to become a professional chef, performed in both English and Spanish in the Adventure Theatre from 10 - 13 October; and Rhum + Clay's production Everything Has Changed, a joyful, kaleidoscopic family show about change, why change happens – and how to deal with it, plays in the Adventure Theatre from 30 October-3 November and Benji Davies' tender and heart-warming stories of loneliness, love and courage are brought to life in The Storm Whale, playing in the Main Theatre from Friday 25 October - Sunday 3 November.

Workshops taking place during the autumn include a Lantern Making Workshop inspired by The Storm Whale to create your very own lighthouse lantern on 29 October; a special Halloween Creepy Makeup Class on 30 October; a Monster Mask Making Workshop on 31 October; and Exploring Textures! will take place on 1 November, inspired by Polka and Half Moon's baby production Soft or Spiky? - exploring a world of multisensory shapes, textures, music and messy play in their sensory studio.

Tickets are on sale now via polkatheatre.com or call 020 8543 4888

