New Season on Sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Today, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced a brand new season of shows, taking audiences into the autumn of 2020 with a variety of hit musicals, classic dramas, one night concerts, opera, dance and comedy.

SING-A-LONG returns to the Grand theatre on Saturday 25th January presenting SING-A-LONG-A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY and SING-A-LONG-A GREATEST SHOWMAN. With dancing, singing, a live host, props and a whole lot of fun, it couldn't be easier to sit back and sing along to your favourite films.

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay brings his THIS IS GOING TO HURT (SECRET DIARIES OF A JUNIOR DOCTOR) tour to Wolverhampton on Sunday 22 March. He shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this "electrifying" (Guardian) evening of stand-up and music. The accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt is a Sunday Times bestseller, and is being turned into a major BBC series.

Satinder Sartaaj is back on Sunday 29 March with his SARTAAJ LIVE 2020: THE SEVEN RIVERS UK TOUR. The multi-gifted songwriter, singer, composer, poet and actor possesses an unprecedented list of achievements and remains in the forefront of his craft

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC returns to the stage on Sunday 3 May with a brand new show celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a very special blues set paying tribute to the legendary Peter Green era. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, the show offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Northern Ballet presents LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD on Monday 4 May. Little Red Riding Hood is a kind and thoughtful little girl who loves her family. One day, on a visit to her grandmother, she meets a very hungry wolf in the forest who just wants something to eat. But is he really such a big, bad wolf? Retelling the classic fairytale with a Northern Ballet twist, LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre.

The King himself visits the Grand on Monday 11 May bringing THE ELVIS WORLD TOUR to Wolverhampton. Direct from the USA, the incredible Shawn Klush & Dean Z have now been joined by fellow US Elvis Tribute Artist Cody Ray Slaughter, making this an all-American spectacular. With all three artists Grand Champions of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises, this phenomenal production is not to be missed by Elvis fans across the globe!

THE Glenn Miller ORCHESTRA join us on Sunday 17 May transporting you back to the heady days and music of the 1940s - with the fabulous harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. Also joining us with the sounds of the Andrews Sisters are the Polka Dot Dolls. Featuring: In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Little Brown Jug, Tuxedo Junction and the song that became pop history's first gold disc, Chattanooga Choo Choo!

It's been 30 years since the England team reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and to celebrate The Steve Bull Foundation and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have joined forces to bring you A TRIBUTE TO ITALIA 90 on Monday 18 May, giving you an evening devoted to one of England's most iconic World Cup Tournaments. Hosted by Sky's Johnny Philipps, he will be joined by Steve Bull MBE, Peter Shilton OBE, Paul Parker, Steve Hodge and Dave Beasant.

DENNIS AND GNASHER UNLEASHED: THE MUSICAL causes chaos in Wolverhampton from Tuesday 26 - Saturday 30 May. Based on the legendary comic characters and the No. 1 animated CBBC series, we see the story of the mischievous twosome and their best friends the Dinmakers; Rubi, JJ and Pieface. Their mission is to save Beanotown from the grips of the evil W Corps! Featuring live music, hilarious pranks, and of course, Dennis' trademark skateboard, this brand new, high-octane, BLAMTASTIC family musical is perfect for pranksters young and old!

Bringing a double-bill of two new 60 minute sets, Stewart Lee joins us with SNOWFLAKE/TORNADO on Sunday 31 May. TORNADO questions Stew's position in the comedy marketplace after Netflix mistakenly lists his show as "reports of sharks falling from the skies are on the rise again. Nobody on the Eastern Seaboard is safe." SNOWFLAKE questions Stew's worth in a society demolishing the liberal values he has been keen to espouse in a fairy-tale landscape of winter wonder.

THRILLER LIVE, direct from London's West End moonwalks its way to the Grand from Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 June. Celebrating its record breaking 11th year, THRILLER LIVE is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the greatest music ever written. Seen by over five million people in over 30 countries, THRILLER LIVE continues to moonwalk around the world, taking you on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through an unparalleled catalogue of hits. Expect your favourite songs delivered by an exceptionally talented cast and band, including: I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don't Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller plus many more!

Tumble outta' bed and stumble to Wolverhampton to see Dolly Parton's smash-hit 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL from Tuesday 9 - Saturday 13 June. Fresh from 5* reviews and sold-out houses in London's West End, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? With an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton, and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

HILARITY CHARITY GALA is back for a seventh year on Tuesday 16 June. Names to be announced next year so keep an eye on social media for announcements. Previous headline acts have included Rhod Gilbert, Russell Howard, Greg Davies, Romesh Ranganathan, and Joel Dommett,

Following her gripping appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, with a triumphant Sally reaching the final five, the nation's favourite Psychic is back on tour with her all new show PSYCHIC SALLY: 10 YEARS AND COUNTING arriving in Wolverhampton on Wednesday 17 June. Wowing audiences young and old across the country for over 10 years, Sally's show will have you on the edge of your seat, as she brings mediumship into the 21st century

THE BEST OF THAT'LL BE THE DAY heads to Wolverhampton on Thursday 18 June. Prepare for a nostalgia extravaganza as the UK's No.1 Rock & Roll variety performance returns with this very special edition of the show presents the most popularly requested songs, impressions and comic sketches from over 33 years of touring!

Following their sold out show in 2019, SUPREME QUEEN are back on Friday 19 June. Now one of the most recognisable tribute bands in the world, SUPREME QUEEN continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to the halcyon days of one of the planet's greatest ever rock bands. Scott Maley's incredible vocal and visual resemblance to Freddie Mercury, fronting this remarkable band of musicians has seen SUPREME QUEEN become one of the most respected bands of their genre anywhere on earth.

Following its success in the West End, Las Vegas, on Broadway and around the UK, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is back in Wolverhampton from Tuesday 30 June - Saturday 4 July. This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. Featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That's All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and many more.

DIAL M FOR MURDER heads to us from Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 July, in this brand-new production of the modern thriller. TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot. Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock's world-renowned film of 1950, the iconic DIAL M FOR MURDER will leave you spellbound as Tony becomes more tangled in the web of his own making. Also featuring Christopher Harper (Coronation Street) and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks), this ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine you with its spine-chilling twists and turns.

Milkshake Monkey can't wait to put on a spectacular new musical for you all with his Milkshake! friends coming to help in MILKSHAKE! LIVE on Sunday 6 September. Be part of this fantastic production as you learn the amazing songs and dances, and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together. Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake! presenters, it's the family show not to be missed!

THE George Michael LEGACY comes to Wolverhampton on Monday 7 September. Returning in 2020 with this new production, Wayne Dilks delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way, receiving 5 star reviews nationwide. Join Wayne and his incredible band for a celebration of George's fantastic 35 year career with songs from his Wham days up to his final album, Symphonica.

CATCH US IF YOU CAN is a two hour theatrical experience you will never forget. Heading to the theatre on Saturday 19 September, this show features the very best songs from the most creative musical decade of all time, the 60's! This self-contained multimedia extravaganza catalogues all those memorable moments from an era that changed the face of modern music.

David Walliams hit new show BILLIONAIRE BOY comes to the theatre from Wednesday 23 - Sunday 27 June. Joe Spud is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country! He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money! But what Joe doesn't have is a friend, so he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp! From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny and Horrible Histories comes this amazing new production of David Walliams' best-selling story!

Returning to the Grand on Sunday 22 November, Jimmy brings his hit show Jimmy Carr: TERRIBLY FUNNY contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they're just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you've been warned, buy a ticket.

Tickets for the new season of shows will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand and members on Monday 21 October at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters. Public bookings open on Thursday 24 October at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





