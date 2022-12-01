New Season of Visiting Work Announced For Winter/Spring 2023 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A season of visiting shows at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has been announced.

The shows, from January to June 2023, include:

Hammonds Band (8 January): An afternoon of brilliant music from one of the country's premier brass bands in the traditional New Year concert at the SJT - their 25th annual visit to the theatre.



Pottervision (10 February): Four performers are set to recreate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, but when two drop out on the day (taking all the props and costumes with them), Tom and Lukas must go it alone. Suitable for 16+.

Egg and Spoon (13 and 14 February): The very young won't sit still to watch a show, and Lyngo Theatre don't expect them to. Egg and Spoon is an interactive romp through the seasons led by Birdy, still hiding in his glowing egg.

Sam Jewison: Gershwin 125 (25 Feburary): Fresh from the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin. Sam's vocal prowess and virtuosity at the piano have seen him tour internationally.

Birds and Bees (2 to 4 March): Leilah wonders if her Instagram is more of a burden than 'living her best life'. Billy's queer and proud but ignored by the education system; they're tired of feeling invisible. Aarron is learning how to be a man online and it's starting to feel toxic. And Maisy, well, Maisy's not that into sex, thank you very much.

Alfie Moore: Fair Cop Unleashed (3 and 4 March): Join BBC Radio 4's cop-turned-comedian for his latest stand-up show based o a dramatic real-life incident from his police casebook.

The Winston Machine (7 & 8 March): At the height of the Blitz, Charlotte's in a passionate affair with a Spitfire pilot, fighting fascism in red lipstick and living each day like her last. Eighty years later, her granddaughter Becky is stuck singing old songs at other people's weddings and dreaming of a better time.

The City and the Town (15 to 17 March): When Ben returns home for his father's funeral after 13 years away, he is confronted by uncomfortable truths. Anders Lustgarten's new play is a funny, eclectic and uniquely political piece of theatre, produced by Riksteatern and Matthew Linley Creative Projects.

Too Much World at Once (21 & 22 March): The world turns. Dark clouds gather. Chaos is on the horizon. Billie Collins' new play from Box of Tricks Theatre Company is a lyrical, theatrical jouney that spans continents and lives and an urgent coming-of-age story for our times.

Kate Mosse: Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World (24 March): A fabulously entertaining evening with best-selling author Kate Mosse: part detective story, part love letter, part celebration of extraordinary, brilliant, trail-blazing and inspirational women throughout history.

Flat & the Curves (25 March): After their his Edinburgh Fringe debut, the award-winning group of West End vocalists and comedians bring an hilarious comedy cabaret of unbridled fun to the SJT. Expect a raucous evening with no holds barred.

Hey Diddle Diddle (15 April): All nursery rhyme characters love to party, perform and have fun! Kitchen Zoo bring some of the most famous faces from favourite rhymes together for a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret for under-sixes.

Living on Fresh Air (19 to 22 April): Newly retired Caroline and Dave have everything they've ever wanted. But things are changing. No wonder they feel like starting again, and with their new hobby of walking it feels like they have. The double BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning partnership of John Godber and Jane Thornton pull on their walking boots, pack up their knapsacks, and tackle modern life head on.

Five Years (24 and 25 April): Would you exchange five years of your life for the perfect body? Yasmin has decided that she would. Inside Theatre's new comedy-drama asks what we lose in the pursuit of perfection.

The Chosen Haram (28 April): A heady mix of love, drugs and Islam. This unique and complex take on circus, presented by Sadiq Ali and performed on two Chinese poles, is emotionally candid with moments of humour and joy set to a banging soundtrack.

The Remains of Logan Dankworth (4 May): Luke Wright's new show looks at trust, fatherhood and family in the age of Brexit. It won The Saboteur Award for Best Show in 2020 and was a big hit with audiences and reviewers at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe. Luke will be supported by a line-up of local poets.

Tapped (16 May): A garage. A flipchart. A pile of Club biscuits. T-shirts that don't fit. And three people who are really stuck. Meet Gavi, Jen and Dawn, an amateur self-help group who all share one thing: they're desperate for escapism. A heart-warming comedy from Bethany Cooper Productions and Theatre503.

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear (18 to 20 May): Crammed full of adventure, mystery and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel is brought to life in a spectacular new stage adaptation from Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park.

A Shoddy Detective & The Art of Deception (25 May): When a priceless painting goes missing, Detective Stuart Pidcock is called upon to uncover the mystery. Shoddy Theatre Ltd present a slapstick farce inspired by the classics of comedy, from the Carry Ons and Dad's Army to Morecambe and Wise and The Two Ronnies.

The Gods The Gods The Gods (26 May): Four stories; 12 tracks; three performers; one show full of big beats, soaring melodies, and heart-stopping spoken word. The team behind international smash-hit shows Orpheus and Eurydice call us to the crossroads where mythology meets real life. The Gods are gathering and you're invited.

Tony Skingle: The Best of the Elvis '68 Comeback Special (28 May):

Tony's show brings together sections of the '68 Comeback Special and the Vegas years, all performed in his own unique way. Tony is one of the UK's best Elvis tribute acts. He is based in Scarborough but performs all over the world.

The 'Not So' Grimm Twins (30 & 31 May): Roll up one and all to hear the fabulous Grimm Brothers' stories like never before. Meet world-famous twins Jake and Will Grimm (and their sister Lottie) as they tumble from their magical wagon brimful of fairytales. Suitable for the whole family, but especially 4+.

Quality Street (5 to 10 June): Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years since a tearful goodbye, old flame Captain Valentine returns from fighting Napoleon - but the look of disappointment on his face when he greet an older, less glamorous, Phoebe spurs our determined heroine to action. Northern Broadsides revived JM Barrie's regency hit comedy with a good helping of Yorkshire wit from the retired workers of the Halifax factory where Quality Street chocolates are made.

Modest (12 to 14 June): Rooted in music hall and inspired by drag king cabaret, Middle Child's Modest is a farcical play about Elizabeth Thompson, the artist who almost became the first woman to be elected to the Royal Academy in 1879.

The visiting shows join the already-announced SJT productions The Comedy of Errors (more or less) (29 March to 15 April); The 39 Steps (30 June to 29 July);

Blonde Bombshells of 1943 (2 August to 26 August); Constant Companions (1 to 30 September), and Beauty and the Beast (1 to 31 December).

Tickets for the visiting shows go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT's membership scheme, from 10am on Monday 5 December and on general sale from 10am on Monday 12 December. Priced from £10, tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.