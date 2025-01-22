New Play POSH GIRLS Explores The Secret Lives Of Boarding Schools At King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming to London's King's Head Theatre in 2025, Posh Girls exposes the secret side of Britain's elite private schools, behind the clichéd tuck boxes, tartan kilts and jovial escapades.

Looking at the messy experiences of navigating platonic and romantic relationships during adolescence, Posh Girls highlights how these formative experiences can be exacerbated in the isolating environment of boarding school.

Posh Girls follows ex-best friends Hermione Winter and Alexandra Thornton-Pugh meeting unexpectedly for the first time in twelve years in the waiting room of their therapist's office. From inseparable companions to complete strangers, they reflect on their past, what went wrong, and if burnt bridges can be rebuilt. Exploring the themes of teenage competitiveness, peer pressure and growing up in a time prior to discussions around consent, Posh Girls is infused with humour and light-hearted comedy.

Posh Girls marks the first professional theatre performance for co-writer Sophie Robertson (Derry Girls, Channel 4; The Irregulars, Netflix) who has joined forces with Harriet Chomley (The Lion's Den, Camden Fringe), and is the directorial theatre debut for Steve Waddington (Vincent & Agostina, White).

Writers and performers Harriet Chomley and Sophie Robertson comment, The two of us would have weekly catch ups discussing just about everything and as the fear of turning 30 daringly approached, it kick started a period of reflection and our time at school, the friendships that we made and still have and the friendships we lost. We shared about our own experiences and wanted to show through these characters their unruly flaws but their yearning to belong and for acceptance just like when they were at school. We discussed how our own experiences don't necessarily define who we are now but what was learned at a young age can really stick with you and have a lasting impact as you evolve from your teens. We are aware of the privileges we had growing up, but this does not discriminate against assault, or bullying, or any of the universal themes discussed in the play. Although the root of Posh Girls is serious, it is a self deprecating and vulnerable portrayal of female friendships with flickers of comedy and silliness.

