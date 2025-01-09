New Musical IF I HAD YOU To Be Presented At The Actors Church This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charlie McCullagh, Chelsea Halfpenny and Daniele Alan-Carter will lead the cast for two showcase performances of the new romantic comedy musical If I Had You at The Actors’ Church, Covent Garden on Monday 27 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The rest of the cast includes: Dante Palminteri (Brunettes), Emma Kingston (The Band’s Visit), Gabriella Palminteri (New World Comin’), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer the Opera - Olivier Award nomination Best Actress in a Musical), Maggie Lynne (Wicked), Sue Kelvin (Wicked), Sebastian Torkia (A Chorus Line), Simone Pavesio, Max Rizzo (Starlight Express), Gabriel Constantin (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Mia Raggio (The Sound of Music), Hubert Hogarth (The Wizard of Oz), Faith Delaney (Stranger Things - The First Shadow), Dexter Pulling (Les Miserables).

The showcase is being produced by Tina Treadwell (co-producer of the West End hit The Drifters Girl), Kenny D’Aquila, Totus Tuus Family Trust and Treadwell Entertainment Group.

If I Had You is a story of love, loss and hope set in the eternal city of Rome as one man’s heart takes him on the journey of a lifetime. It is a fantastical story that shows that love never goes away even though the years have.

This is a semi-staged scripts-in-hand workshop.

Age Guidance: Suitable for anyone aged 12+

Running Time: 140 minutes

Interval: 20 minutes

Tickets are available to the public at £17.50 and go on sale today (Wednesday 8 January) with this link: https://actorschurch.org/whatson/if-i-had-you/

