News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New Musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL Will Make UK Premiere

Performances run 18th October- 23rd November at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

By: Aug. 16, 2024
New Musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL Will Make UK Premiere Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

When Malia's mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. As she navigates the emotional rollercoaster of her mother's illness, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing. Her imaginative world, featuring a courageous bird named Willow, becomes a powerful metaphor for her own struggles and triumphs. Through the support of her friends, the guidance of her family, and her own inner resolve, Malia learns to face her fears and embrace hope, discovering that even in the darkest times, we can find the courage to soar.

LATEST NEWS

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT Comes to @sohoplace in October
Christina Bianco, Liz Callaway & Laura Pitt-Pulford To Join Hugh Panaro In MAN WITHOUT A MASK UK Premiere
Keith Allen To Star In 1984 At Theatre Royal Bath And On Tour
BLOOD SHOW Comes To Battersea Arts Centre In November

Fly More Than You Fall, with Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV's The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, will be directed by Christian Durham.

It will get its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18th October- 23rd November.

Press Night: Wednesday, 23rd October at 7:30pm

Cast to be announced

Creative team:

Director Christian Durham
Associate Director Georgie Rankcom
Movement Director Heather Douglas
Orchestrations & Arrangements Daniel Edmonds
General Manager  James Steel Productions
Casting Director Pearson Casting CDG
Lead Producer Marc David Levine

Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree both lost a parent to cancer at an early age and the writers have poured their personal grief and pain into this emotionally charged, uplifting musical. Holmes said: “We created the show because we needed the show. Nat and I had been wanting to write about our experiences of losing our parents at a very young age. Anyone who's lost someone knows that with grief, there's no time limit. It's not three months and you're out. You're grieving the loss of a parent or any loved one for the rest of your life.”

Fly More Than You Fall is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine  (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, On Your Feet).




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos