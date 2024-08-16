New Musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL Will Make UK Premiere

Performances run 18th October- 23rd November at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.
When Malia's mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. As she navigates the emotional rollercoaster of her mother's illness, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing. Her imaginative world, featuring a courageous bird named Willow, becomes a powerful metaphor for her own struggles and triumphs. Through the support of her friends, the guidance of her family, and her own inner resolve, Malia learns to face her fears and embrace hope, discovering that even in the darkest times, we can find the courage to soar.
Fly More Than You Fall, with Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV's The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, will be directed by Christian Durham.
It will get its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18th October- 23rd November.
Press Night: Wednesday, 23rd October at 7:30pm
Cast to be announced
Director Christian Durham
Associate Director Georgie Rankcom
Movement Director Heather Douglas
Orchestrations & Arrangements Daniel Edmonds
General Manager James Steel Productions
Casting Director Pearson Casting CDG
Lead Producer Marc David Levine
Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree both lost a parent to cancer at an early age and the writers have poured their personal grief and pain into this emotionally charged, uplifting musical. Holmes said: “We created the show because we needed the show. Nat and I had been wanting to write about our experiences of losing our parents at a very young age. Anyone who's lost someone knows that with grief, there's no time limit. It's not three months and you're out. You're grieving the loss of a parent or any loved one for the rest of your life.”
Fly More Than You Fall is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, On Your Feet).
Videos