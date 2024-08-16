New Musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL Will Make UK Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Malia's mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. As she navigates the emotional rollercoaster of her mother's illness, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing. Her imaginative world, featuring a courageous bird named Willow, becomes a powerful metaphor for her own struggles and triumphs. Through the support of her friends, the guidance of her family, and her own inner resolve, Malia learns to face her fears and embrace hope, discovering that even in the darkest times, we can find the courage to soar.

Fly More Than You Fall, with Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV's The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, will be directed by Christian Durham.

It will get its UK premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 18th October- 23rd November.

Press Night: Wednesday, 23rd October at 7:30pm

Cast to be announced

Creative team:

Director Christian Durham

Associate Director Georgie Rankcom

Movement Director Heather Douglas

Orchestrations & Arrangements Daniel Edmonds

General Manager James Steel Productions

Casting Director Pearson Casting CDG

Lead Producer Marc David Levine

Eric Holmes and Nat Zegree both lost a parent to cancer at an early age and the writers have poured their personal grief and pain into this emotionally charged, uplifting musical. Holmes said: “We created the show because we needed the show. Nat and I had been wanting to write about our experiences of losing our parents at a very young age. Anyone who's lost someone knows that with grief, there's no time limit. It's not three months and you're out. You're grieving the loss of a parent or any loved one for the rest of your life.”

Fly More Than You Fall is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, On Your Feet).

