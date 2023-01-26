New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Internationally This Spring
The production is touring from 21 February - 19 March 2023.
As the company enters its 10th birthday year, Second Hand Dance is starting out 2023 on the move with new dates for its popular touring show We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a celebratory dance experience for the very young (aged 0-3) and their grown-ups.
Four dancers weave around the space, inviting babies and children to join them in a warm-hearted and playful performance. Accompanied by music mixed live by a DJ, the dancers respond to the children, guiding them through a series of exchanges and encounters, with high fives, hugs and dancing.
Audiences are invited to join in, or just watch if they prefer, with two shows offered daily at each venue - a gentler morning show most suitable for babies aged 0-18 months, and an afternoon show for those over 12 months who may enjoy joining in more energetically.
"For the little ones, it encourages play, curiosity, exploration. For me, I come out feeling looser, more alert." Exeunt on We Touch, We Play, We Dance
First performed in 2019, We Touch, We Play We Dance offers a counter to the UK trend of 'no touch' policies within some school and children's centres. Second Hand Dance's belief that touch is intrinsic to the development of babies and children is based on the research of developmental scientists and child psychologists including Andrew Meltzoff and Sean Cameron, whose work has informed the creation of the piece.
Continuing their interest in the topic of touch, Second Hand Dance are preparing to unveil a new, inclusive version of the show for ages 4-11 later this Spring, with details to be announced soon.
Artistic Director of Second Hand Dance Rosie Heafford said "A recent study of touch led by psychologist Prof. Michael Banissey showed us that touch around the world is associated with connection, warmth and love. I'm so excited to continue to tour We Touch We Play We Dance with audiences in the UK and international audiences and keep sharing the ways we can playfully touch and dance together whether or not we speak the same language."
Established in 2013, disabled-led Second Hand Dance create beautiful, sensory dance experiences (both live and digital) that are accessible and welcoming to all bodies, working locally, nationally and internationally from their base in Surrey. The company's way of working is centred on co-creation and collaboration with audiences and artists from many disciplines, with the vision of creating a world where dance, empathy, play and exploratory movement are central to the lives of children and adults. The company will join Arts Council England's National Portfolio in April 2023 and is an artistic advisor to Sadler's Wells on work for young audiences.
Tour Dates
21-23 Feb | Krokusfestival
CCHA culture center, Kunstlaan 5, Hasselt, Belgium
21 & 22 Feb 10.30am and 3pm
23 Feb 9.30am and 11am
Tickets from €8
https://www.krokusfestival.be/
26 Feb | Cambridge Junction
Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX
11.30am and 2.30pm
Tickets from £8.50
https://www.junction.co.uk/
5 Mar | The Mill Arts Centre
OYAP Trust, The Old St Edburg's School, Cemetery Road, Bicester OX26 6BB
10.30am and 2.30pm
Tickets from £5
https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/
7 Mar | Albany Deptford
Douglas Way, London SE8 4AG
1.30am and 1.30pm
Tickets from £8.50
https://www.thealbany.org.uk/
11-12 Mar | Belfast Children's Festival
Further information TBC
https://www.youngatart.co.uk/festival
16-19 Mar | March on Festival
Esplanade Theatre Singapore
10.30am and 4.30pm
Tickets $25
https://www.esplanade.com/