New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Internationally This Spring

As the company enters its 10th birthday year, Second Hand Dance is starting out 2023 on the move with new dates for its popular touring show We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a celebratory dance experience for the very young (aged 0-3) and their grown-ups.

Four dancers weave around the space, inviting babies and children to join them in a warm-hearted and playful performance. Accompanied by music mixed live by a DJ, the dancers respond to the children, guiding them through a series of exchanges and encounters, with high fives, hugs and dancing.

Audiences are invited to join in, or just watch if they prefer, with two shows offered daily at each venue - a gentler morning show most suitable for babies aged 0-18 months, and an afternoon show for those over 12 months who may enjoy joining in more energetically.

"For the little ones, it encourages play, curiosity, exploration. For me, I come out feeling looser, more alert." Exeunt on We Touch, We Play, We Dance

First performed in 2019, We Touch, We Play We Dance offers a counter to the UK trend of 'no touch' policies within some school and children's centres. Second Hand Dance's belief that touch is intrinsic to the development of babies and children is based on the research of developmental scientists and child psychologists including Andrew Meltzoff and Sean Cameron, whose work has informed the creation of the piece.

Continuing their interest in the topic of touch, Second Hand Dance are preparing to unveil a new, inclusive version of the show for ages 4-11 later this Spring, with details to be announced soon.

Artistic Director of Second Hand Dance Rosie Heafford said "A recent study of touch led by psychologist Prof. Michael Banissey showed us that touch around the world is associated with connection, warmth and love. I'm so excited to continue to tour We Touch We Play We Dance with audiences in the UK and international audiences and keep sharing the ways we can playfully touch and dance together whether or not we speak the same language."

Established in 2013, disabled-led Second Hand Dance create beautiful, sensory dance experiences (both live and digital) that are accessible and welcoming to all bodies, working locally, nationally and internationally from their base in Surrey. The company's way of working is centred on co-creation and collaboration with audiences and artists from many disciplines, with the vision of creating a world where dance, empathy, play and exploratory movement are central to the lives of children and adults. The company will join Arts Council England's National Portfolio in April 2023 and is an artistic advisor to Sadler's Wells on work for young audiences.

Tour Dates

21-23 Feb | Krokusfestival

CCHA culture center, Kunstlaan 5, Hasselt, Belgium

21 & 22 Feb 10.30am and 3pm

23 Feb 9.30am and 11am

Tickets from €8

https://www.krokusfestival.be/



26 Feb | Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX

11.30am and 2.30pm

Tickets from £8.50

https://www.junction.co.uk/



5 Mar | The Mill Arts Centre

OYAP Trust, The Old St Edburg's School, Cemetery Road, Bicester OX26 6BB

10.30am and 2.30pm

Tickets from £5

https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/

7 Mar | Albany Deptford

Douglas Way, London SE8 4AG

1.30am and 1.30pm

Tickets from £8.50

https://www.thealbany.org.uk/



11-12 Mar | Belfast Children's Festival

Further information TBC

https://www.youngatart.co.uk/festival



16-19 Mar | March on Festival

Esplanade Theatre Singapore

10.30am and 4.30pm

Tickets $25

https://www.esplanade.com/