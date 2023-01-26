Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Internationally This Spring

The production is touring from 21 February - 19 March 2023.

Jan. 26, 2023  
New Dates Announced For Second Hand Dance's WE TOUCH, WE PLAY, WE DANCE in the UK and Internationally This Spring

As the company enters its 10th birthday year, Second Hand Dance is starting out 2023 on the move with new dates for its popular touring show We Touch, We Play, We Dance, a celebratory dance experience for the very young (aged 0-3) and their grown-ups.

Four dancers weave around the space, inviting babies and children to join them in a warm-hearted and playful performance. Accompanied by music mixed live by a DJ, the dancers respond to the children, guiding them through a series of exchanges and encounters, with high fives, hugs and dancing.

Audiences are invited to join in, or just watch if they prefer, with two shows offered daily at each venue - a gentler morning show most suitable for babies aged 0-18 months, and an afternoon show for those over 12 months who may enjoy joining in more energetically.

"For the little ones, it encourages play, curiosity, exploration. For me, I come out feeling looser, more alert." Exeunt on We Touch, We Play, We Dance

First performed in 2019, We Touch, We Play We Dance offers a counter to the UK trend of 'no touch' policies within some school and children's centres. Second Hand Dance's belief that touch is intrinsic to the development of babies and children is based on the research of developmental scientists and child psychologists including Andrew Meltzoff and Sean Cameron, whose work has informed the creation of the piece.

Continuing their interest in the topic of touch, Second Hand Dance are preparing to unveil a new, inclusive version of the show for ages 4-11 later this Spring, with details to be announced soon.

Artistic Director of Second Hand Dance Rosie Heafford said "A recent study of touch led by psychologist Prof. Michael Banissey showed us that touch around the world is associated with connection, warmth and love. I'm so excited to continue to tour We Touch We Play We Dance with audiences in the UK and international audiences and keep sharing the ways we can playfully touch and dance together whether or not we speak the same language."

Established in 2013, disabled-led Second Hand Dance create beautiful, sensory dance experiences (both live and digital) that are accessible and welcoming to all bodies, working locally, nationally and internationally from their base in Surrey. The company's way of working is centred on co-creation and collaboration with audiences and artists from many disciplines, with the vision of creating a world where dance, empathy, play and exploratory movement are central to the lives of children and adults. The company will join Arts Council England's National Portfolio in April 2023 and is an artistic advisor to Sadler's Wells on work for young audiences.

Tour Dates

21-23 Feb | Krokusfestival
CCHA culture center, Kunstlaan 5, Hasselt, Belgium
21 & 22 Feb 10.30am and 3pm
23 Feb 9.30am and 11am
Tickets from €8
https://www.krokusfestival.be/

26 Feb | Cambridge Junction
Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX
11.30am and 2.30pm
Tickets from £8.50
https://www.junction.co.uk/

5 Mar | The Mill Arts Centre
OYAP Trust, The Old St Edburg's School, Cemetery Road, Bicester OX26 6BB
10.30am and 2.30pm
Tickets from £5
https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/

7 Mar | Albany Deptford
Douglas Way, London SE8 4AG
1.30am and 1.30pm
Tickets from £8.50
https://www.thealbany.org.uk/

11-12 Mar | Belfast Children's Festival
Further information TBC
https://www.youngatart.co.uk/festival

16-19 Mar | March on Festival
Esplanade Theatre Singapore
10.30am and 4.30pm
Tickets $25
https://www.esplanade.com/




Barn Theatre Announces 2023 Appointments & Updates Photo
Barn Theatre Announces 2023 Appointments & Updates
Barn Theatre has announced details of new appointments and initiatives for the year ahead, including a return to the digital work that the Barn became famous for during the pandemic, alongside a full 2023 Built by Barn season of live work.
Northern Ballets UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month Photo
Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month
​​​​​​​Northern Ballet's well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, begins it's national tour next month. The bite-sized ballet will open at at Northern Ballet's home, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre next month, before visiting 25 venues nationally.
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome Photo
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome
For the first time ever the Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK and visiting Darlington Hippodrome in March with two of the most powerful operas of all time. 
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT Photo
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.

More Hot Stories For You


Barn Theatre Announces 2023 Appointments & UpdatesBarn Theatre Announces 2023 Appointments & Updates
January 25, 2023

Barn Theatre has announced details of new appointments and initiatives for the year ahead, including a return to the digital work that the Barn became famous for during the pandemic, alongside a full 2023 Built by Barn season of live work.
Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next MonthNorthern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month
January 25, 2023

​​​​​​​Northern Ballet's well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, begins it's national tour next month. The bite-sized ballet will open at at Northern Ballet's home, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre next month, before visiting 25 venues nationally.
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington HippodromeUkrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome
January 25, 2023

For the first time ever the Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK and visiting Darlington Hippodrome in March with two of the most powerful operas of all time. 
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHTNew Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
January 24, 2023

timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.
Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical PlayRicky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play
January 24, 2023

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
share