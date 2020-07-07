New Adventures Announce 2020/20201 OVERTURE Dance Artists

New Adventures has announced their Overture dance artist cohort for 2020/2021. Established in 2016, Overture is the annual New Adventures professional development programme for dance artists and dance teachers from a variety of genres who have been working in community or education settings for less than five years. Each year, the group of artists are chosen for their work that spans both urban and rural settings, representing the diversity of contemporary England.

New Adventures is passionate about creating pathways through the company and this year's cohort include Felipe Pacheco who was part of the young ensemble in Matthew Bourne's production of Lord of the Flies in 2014, and Roisin Whelan who performed in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet in its world premiere last year.

Found through an open call and through our dance networks, this year's 16 talented community dance artists are:

Callum Anderson, 28, Hove, East Sussex

Phoebe Chung, 26, Ipswich, Suffolk

Stephanie Donohoe, 25, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Ellen Hathaway Spence, 25, Gateshead

Sally Hendry, 22, Manchester

Kirsty Holmes, 25, Tonbridge, Kent

Stephanie Jenner, 28, Newton Abbot, Devon

Rebecca Mulvihill, 25, Canterbury, Kent

Felipe Pacheco, 23, Heswall, Merseyside

Hannah Raynor, 30, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Lewis Sharp, 24, Barking, Essex

Michael Sookhan, 22, Croydon, London

Kashmira Sunni, 38, Northolt, London

Jessica Truslove, 24, Rowley Regis, West Midlands

Patrick Webster, 27, Croydon, London

Roisin Whelan, 24, Woking, Surrey

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You