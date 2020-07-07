New Adventures Announce 2020/20201 OVERTURE Dance Artists
New Adventures has announced their Overture dance artist cohort for 2020/2021. Established in 2016, Overture is the annual New Adventures professional development programme for dance artists and dance teachers from a variety of genres who have been working in community or education settings for less than five years. Each year, the group of artists are chosen for their work that spans both urban and rural settings, representing the diversity of contemporary England.
New Adventures is passionate about creating pathways through the company and this year's cohort include Felipe Pacheco who was part of the young ensemble in Matthew Bourne's production of Lord of the Flies in 2014, and Roisin Whelan who performed in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet in its world premiere last year.
Found through an open call and through our dance networks, this year's 16 talented community dance artists are:
- Callum Anderson, 28, Hove, East Sussex
- Phoebe Chung, 26, Ipswich, Suffolk
- Stephanie Donohoe, 25, Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Ellen Hathaway Spence, 25, Gateshead
- Sally Hendry, 22, Manchester
- Kirsty Holmes, 25, Tonbridge, Kent
- Stephanie Jenner, 28, Newton Abbot, Devon
- Rebecca Mulvihill, 25, Canterbury, Kent
- Felipe Pacheco, 23, Heswall, Merseyside
- Hannah Raynor, 30, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Lewis Sharp, 24, Barking, Essex
- Michael Sookhan, 22, Croydon, London
- Kashmira Sunni, 38, Northolt, London
- Jessica Truslove, 24, Rowley Regis, West Midlands
- Patrick Webster, 27, Croydon, London
- Roisin Whelan, 24, Woking, Surrey