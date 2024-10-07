National Youth Theatre and Microsoft Launch New National Programme Around AI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Youth Theatre and global technology leader Microsoft have teamed up to deliver a new national programme of Digital Accelerator workshops, equipping the next generation of talent with the skills to use generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in an informed and responsible way to make innovative creative content.

The free workshops will take place in Greater Manchester, the South West and London and young people can sign up at www.nyt.org.uk/accelerate. Applications are open to all young people aged 18-30. Young creative entrepreneurs around the UK will benefit from 45 free workshops, which kicked off with a pilot at NYT's award-winning Creative Production House in September.

The workshops have been developed in accordance with Microsoft's responsible AI principles and are designed to provide free access to new technologies and inspire original creative content. The workshops will explore how AI is currently being used in TV and film production, how new technologies can make storytelling more inclusive and accessible and how it can be used alongside other new extended reality (XR) technologies.

Young people who have taken part so far include budding performers, lighting and sound designers, filmmakers, and gaming enthusiasts. 82% of pilot participants said they are more confident in expressing themselves with new technologies as a result of the workshops and one participant said: “I devised in a way I've never devised before. It was mind blowing. It gave me insights into tech I had never used before which has made the possibilities of digital storytelling feel a lot more accessible.”

Free workshops will be delivered by leading creative technologists, motion capture performers, film, TV and theatre performers, and directors, alongside video and sound specialists. The Digital Accelerator programme is being made possible thanks to support from official programme partner, Microsoft. New technologies explored will include generative AI tools such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, Augmented Reality and innovative Virtual Production techniques used across TV, film, gaming and multi-media storytelling. Workshops have been designed to equip young creatives with the tools to benefit from using these technologies responsibly in their creative process and make ground-breaking new digital creative work.

Digital Accelerators are the latest in a series of innovation projects from National Youth Theatre, exploring the future of live storytelling. In recent years these have included groundbreaking VR adaptations of stage plays, Acting for Video Games and Digital Storytelling Courses, and live streams exploring the common ground between gaming and live performance and free training in the latest Virtual Production techniques transforming screen production. A 2024 survey of young creatives at National Youth Theatre found that 90% were interested in taking part in a creative project involving gaming with 1 in 2 gaming every week and 85% watching game live-streams.

Paul Roseby OBE – CEO and Artistic Director said: ‘We're looking for young creatives from around the UK to discover the future of storytelling with us and create original innovative new content. Through a series of free workshops you'll learn new skills that will help you take your storytelling to the next level and equip you to respond to the opportunities and challenges new technologies present. We're very grateful to Microsoft for showing leadership in recognising the important of preparing the next generation of creatives to respond to this technological revolution that affects us all.'

Hugh Milward – Vice President, External Affairs, said: “Generative AI is revolutionising how artists and creative communities explore new ideas, reimagine new possibilities, and cut down on digital drudgery. Microsoft is committed to empowering people across the UK to make the most of AI's capabilities and we are excited to see how the talented emerging creatives of the National Youth Theatre use the technology to push their ideas and craft to the next level.”

