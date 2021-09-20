Mountview Names New Theatre 'The Mack' In Honour Of Sir Cameron Mackintosh

London's Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts today announced that its main theatre is to be known as The Mack, in honour of Sir Cameron Mackintosh's long-standing support for Mountview which included a generous gift of £1 million to complete the building of the theatre that will now bear his name. The Mack is the first theatre in the world to be associated with the multi award-winning producer.

The Mack is the centrepiece of Mountview's purpose-built, RIBA award-winning home in Peckham. The auditorium has been designed by Olivier award-winning designer Tom Piper, famous for being co-creator of the 2014 poppy installation, Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red at the Tower of London.

Cameron Mackintosh says:

"I have been a supporter of Mountview for several decades, so I was delighted when this much-loved drama school took the adventurous step to expand its ambitions and move from Crouch End to create an exciting new home in multicultural Peckham. When I was approached by Dame Vikki Heywood and the much-missed André Ptaszynski to see if I would fund the completion of Mountview's major performance space, I quickly became convinced to do so by the discovery of the sheer diversity of the student intake from every social background.

"Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Mountview has managed to support its students through a very tough time and I have no doubts that the British theatre will benefit from an exciting stream of fresh, highly-skilled and authentic talent for generations to come.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone who treads the boards of The Mack a wonderful, happy and fulfilling career in the great British theatre and beyond."

Sir Cameron Mackintosh's impact on the world of theatre is unrivalled, with original productions including five of the longest-running musicals of all time - Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Miss Saigon and Mary Poppins - among countless landmark shows that have captivated millions of people around the world.

In a further coup for Mountview, Sir Cameron has given special permission for the first full length student production of the iconic musical Les Misérables - written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and based on the novel by Victor Hugo - to be the theatre's opening production. This marks the first time that Les Misérables has been performed in full by a drama school, offering Mountview's next generation of musical theatre talent an unrivalled opportunity as they launch their careers in the industry.

The new production will be staged by co-directors Matt Ryan (Associate Director on the original production) and Shiv Rabheru (Resident Director and Choreographer on Everybody's Talking About Jamie), and designer Lee Newby (My Night With Reg, The Cherry Orchard).

Performances will run from 1 to 6 November 2021 with tickets on sale via mountview.org.uk/whats-on from tomorrow.

Les Misérables will be performed by Mountview's 3rd year BA Musical Theatre students as part of an autumn season that will feature bold and challenging new productions of The Oresteia and King Lear, performed by Mountview's BA Acting students. The season will also include The Three Lives of Lucie Cabrol and Peter Rowe's Red Riding Hood: The Rock'n'Roll Panto, both performed by Mountview's BA Actor-Musicianship students. Previously performed at the New Wolsey Theatre, Red Riding Hood will mark Mountview's first family pantomime in Peckham, and features hits including 'Don't Stop Believing', 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' and 'Rolling In The Deep'.

Mountview's Joint Chief Executives, Stephen Jameson and Sarah Preece, who won Special Recognition Olivier Awards in 2020 and are stepping down in December 2021 after eight transformative years, said:

"We are incredibly grateful to Sir Cameron for his generous gift and are delighted to name Mountview's main theatre in his honour. This flexible theatre space will be an invaluable training ground for performers and theatre production artists as well as community groups and visiting professional companies for generations to come.

"We 'Dreamed a Dream' to officially open The Mack with the legendary musical Les Misérables and were thrilled when Sir Cameron gave Mountview his blessing."

Dame Judi Dench, President of Mountview, added:

"As President of Mountview, I am extremely grateful for Cameron's very generous donation and continued commitment to drama training, and look forward to seeing the next generation of talent in action at The Mack."

Mountview graduates star in the soon to re-open West End production of Les Misérables

Mountview has always provided numerous graduates for productions of Les Misérables and casting for the fully-staged new West End production which was announced this week sees a further five named - recently graduated Sha Dessi will make her West End debut as Eponine who will appear alongside other Mountview alumni including Jon Robyns (Jean Valjean), Gerard Carey (Thénardier), Richard Carson and Jessie Hart.