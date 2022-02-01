Mischief Will Return To The Belgrade This Spring With GROAN UPS

This February, Mischief returns to the Belgrade Theatre with its usual brand of calamitous comedy in Groan Ups. The farcical tale of growing up runs on the Belgrade's Main Stage from Mon 28 Feb - Sat 5 March.

Follow an unruly classroom of six-year-olds as they journey through anarchic teenage life and through to adulthood. This comedy asks the real questions - do we choose who we become? Is the story of our lives already written? Do we ever really grow up?

The cast of Groan Ups will feature Daniel Abbott (Archie), Jamie Birkett (Chemise, Miss Murray), Matt Cavendish (Simon), Killian Macardle (Paul, Mr White), Yolanda Ovide (Moon), Dharmesh Patel (Spencer), Lauren Samuels (Katie), with understudies Paul Brown and Holly Sumpton.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Groan Ups is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward with Set Design by Fly Davis, Costume Design by Roberto Surace, Sound Design and Composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and Lighting Design by Christopher Nairne. Associate Director is Katie-Ann McDonough.

Groan Ups premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in September 2019 and also featured on the Royal Variety Performance in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Co-writer Henry Lewis said: "Groan Ups is about how life becomes more complex, how much (and sometimes how little!) things change over time, and about how events in our youth can change our lives forever. But at its heart, Groan Ups is a joyful comedy, finding its fun in the madness of childhood, the agonies of adolescence and all the ridiculous things we do when we all finally pretend to be adults."

Groan Ups sees the hit West End company return to the Belgrade with a brand new show, following sell-out runs of The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Tickets for Groan Ups are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.