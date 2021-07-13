Mischief Announces Full Casting For GROAN UPS UK Tour

Olivier award-winning comedy favourites, Mischief, today announce full casting for their very first UK tour of Groan Ups. The touring cast presents: Daniel Abbott (Archie), Jamie Birkett (Chemise, Miss Murray), Matt Cavendish (Simon), Killian Macardle (Paul, Mr White), Yolanda Ovide (Moon), Dharmesh Patel (Spencer), Lauren Samuels (Katie), with understudies Paul Brown and Holly Sumpton.

Groan Ups will open at Theatre Royal Bath on 12 August 2021 before touring to Salford, Chester, Sheffield, Oxford, Guildford, Edinburgh, Cheltenham, Cardiff, Cambridge, Glasgow, Dartford, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Brighton, Nottingham, Southampton, Aylesbury and Coventry until 5 March 2022. Tickets are on sale.

Something a little different from Mischief, Groan Ups is a comedy all about growing up. Following an unruly classroom of six year-olds as they journey through anarchic teenage life, through to adulthood, this comedy asks the real questions - do we choose who we become? Is the story of our lives already written? Do we ever really grow up?

Groan Ups premiered in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre in September 2019 and also featured on the Royal Variety Performance in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Groan Ups is directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward with Set Design by Fly Davis, Costume Design by Roberto Surace, Sound Design and Composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and Lighting Design by Christopher Nairne. Associate Director is Katie-Ann McDonough. Produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd.

Mischief's other West End successes include The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Magic Goes Wrong and Mischief Movie Night. Groan Ups is one of three Mischief shows heading out on tour this summer: The Play That Goes Wrong opens its fourth UK tour today and Magic Goes Wrong opens its first UK tour on the 20 July. In addition to their stage work, Mischief's hugely successful six-part TV Series, The Goes Wrong Show, aired in the UK on BBC ONE and on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia. The show received a 2020 TV Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy and has recently been nominated in the Comedy category at the 2021 National Television Awards. Series two is currently in production.

Tour Dates:

Thu 12 - Sat 21 Aug

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose Bath, BA1 1ET

BOX OFFICE 01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

Mon 23 - Sat 28 Aug

SALFORD The Lowry

The Lowry, Pier 8, Salford Quays M50 3AZ

BOX OFFICE 0343 208 6000 | thelowry.com

Tue 31 Aug - Sun 5 Sep

CHESTER Storyhouse

Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR

BOX OFFICE 0844 815 7202 | storyhouse.com

Tue 7 - Sat 11 Sep

SHEFFIELD Lyceum Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 1DAa??

BOX OFFICE 0114 249 6000 | sheffieldtheatres.com

Mon 13 - Sat 18 Sep

OXFORD Playhouse

Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

BOX OFFICE 10865 | oxfordplayhouse.com

Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sep

GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3UX

BOX OFFICE 01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Tue 28 Sep - Sat 2 Oct

EDINBURGH King's Theatre

2 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LQ

BOX OFFICE 0131 529 6000 | capitaltheatres.com

Mon 4 - Sat 9 Oct

CHELTENHAM Everyman Theatre

Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

BOX OFFICE 01242 572 573 |everymantheatre.org.uk

Mon 11 - Sat 16 Oct

CARDIFF New Theatre

Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN

BOX OFFICE 029 2087 8889 | newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Mon 18 - Sat 23 Oct

CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre

6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge

BOX OFFICE 01223 503333 | cambridgeartstheatre.com

Mon 25 - Sat 30 Oct

GLASGOW Theatre Royal

282 Hope Street, Glasgow G2 3QA

BOX OFFICE 03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/glasgow

Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre

Home Gardens, Dartford DA1 1ED

BOX OFFICE 01322 220000 | orchardtheatre.co.uk

Mon 8 - Sat 13 Nov

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1DE

BOX OFFICE 01902 42 92 12 | grandtheatre.co.uk

Mon 15 - Sat 20 Nov

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

BOX OFFICE 01603 630000 | theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Tue 23 - Sat 27 Nov

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

BOX OFFICE 03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/brighton

Mon 29 Nov - Sat 4 Dec

NOTTINGHAM Theatre Royal

Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND

BOX OFFICE 0115 989 5555 | trch.co.uk

Tue 18 - Sat 22 Jan

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre

Empire Lane, Southampton, SO15 1AP

BOX OFFICE 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Mon 24 - Sat 29 Jan

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre

Exchange St, Aylesbury HP20 1UG

BOX OFFICE 03330 096 690 | atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

Mon 28 Feb - Sat 5 Mar

COVENTRY Belgrade Theatre

Belgrade Square, Coventry CV1 1GS

BOX OFFICE 024 7655 3055 | belgrade.co.uk