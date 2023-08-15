Milton Keynes Theatre Confirms Autumn Season Line Up

The theatre looks forward to a return of many iconic musicals including a brand-spanking new production of 'the original showbiz musical,' 42nd Street and more.

Milton Keynes Theatre has enjoyed a fabulous season so far this year with smash- hit musicals, stunning dance, thrilling drama and sublime opera and the lineup for the autumn season is just as spectacular.

The theatre looks forward to a return of many iconic musicals including a brand-spanking new production of 'the original showbiz musical,' 42nd Street, starring Samantha Womack, Michael Praed and Faye Tozer, heavenly musical Jesus Christ superstar and winner of 4 Tony Awards The King and I.   Theres also a newly reimagined version of Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's Calendar Girls the Musical, with all-star cast Amy Robbins, Tanya Franks, Lyn Paul, Maureen Nolan, Marti Webb, Honeysuckle and Paula Tappenden and direct from the West End a new musical with a phenomenal soundtrack of drifters hits, The Drifters Girl.  Not to be missed!

Drama highlights include the Oliver award-winning play based on the bestselling novel Life of Pi.  You can laugh your socks off with the hysterical comedy, The Crown Jewels, with cast including Al Murray, Mel Giedroyc and Carrie Hope Fletcher and one of the greatest British comedies ever written direct from a sell-out West End run with Noises Off. Dare to discover the truth with a funny and adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may… or may not appear, with 2:22 A Ghost Story.

For more comedy check out one night shows Grayson Perry: A Show All About You, Tim Vine - Breeeep!, Dawn French Is A Huge Twat and Dave Gorman's: Powerpoint to the People.

Dance fans will be delighted by the return of Matthew Bourne this time with his classic take on Romeo and Juliet giving Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Inspired by her Ailey homecoming, Francesca Harper's Freedom Series, Ailey II puts the formidable dance skills of the dancers on fine display as they sing African American spirituals, song-sermons, gospel songs and holy blues.

Welsh National Opera also return for their bi-annual visit with – Ainadamar and La traviata. And there's music for everyone with shows from Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells - The 50th Anniversary Celebration, Queen by Candlelight , That'll Be The Day, Some Guys Have All the Luck - The Rod Stewart Story, Fairytale of New York, The Australian Pink Floyd and  Thank You For The Music, for one night only.

As the festive season draws near don't miss Cinderella the theatre's spectacular family pantomime. Iconic comedian, TV and musical theatre star Brian Conley leads the cast in a triumphant return as Buttons after visiting in 2017, leaving audiences rolling in Aisles! Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Milton Keynes Theatre audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

A look ahead at 2024 and on sale now, audiences can book for spectacular shows including Edward Scissorhands, Shrek The Musical , I Should Be So Lucky,  Pretty Woman The Musical and Disney's Aladdin among many more.

 

Find out more and Book your tickets now at Click Here.




