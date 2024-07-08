Mercury Creatives Will Return At The Mercury Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced the return of their acclaimed mentoring programme Mercury Creatives, funded by Arts Council England, Essex County Council and Tendring District Council for the next three years. Alongside this they have just launched an online Directory & resource portal, showcasing alumni and local creatives skills and opportunities.'

The Mercury Creatives Mentoring Programme is a one-of-a-kind, free business support and mentoring programme for early career creative businesses and arts freelancers working in the arts and creative industries across Colchester, Harlow, Tendring and Chelmsford and the wider Essex and Eastern Region who are experiencing barriers in skills development or looking to progress their career to the next stage.

Mercury Creatives will be coordinated from a central hub at the Mercury Theatre with partners hubs at Harlow Playhouse, Princes Theatre Clacton and Chelmsford Theatre.

The economic contribution of the UK creative industries grew by 6.8% last year to reach £124.6bn with an increase of 15% in employment since Covid. The creative industries are one of the most successful parts of our economy. It is only right that residents of Essex and the East of England benefit from this growth.

Support includes:

SWOT Analysis

Business Planning

Mentoring

Pitching & Showcase Events

Networking

Upskilling Events and Masterclasses

Mercury Creatives returns following the 2020-23 pilot programme funded by European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) with additional funding support from Arts Council England (ACE) and Colchester Borough Council. The pilot programme welcomed 112 beneficiaries and created 124 new jobs and brought over £2.2 million of new investment into the region as a direct result of support from the programme.

The Mercury Creatives Online Directory & Resource Portal, which was announced today, is a legacy of the inaugural programme and will be open to all artists, creatives, SMEs from the arts and creative industries across Essex and the East of England. Users can sign-up a create a free directory profile account displaying their portfolio, skills, availability, testimonials and other promotional materials. Employers will be able to search the directory for Crafters, Marketers, Producers, Directors, Technicians, Stage Management, Administrators, Practitioners and more

In addition, the portal will give users access to a collection of local and national resources, updated regularly in response to user needs. Resources include contract examples, HR and employment, governance, budget templates and marketing advice.

Antony Stuart-Hicks, Senior Producer at Mercury Theatre, said, “Mercury Creatives strives to be its own network of peers who critique, inspire and challenge one another to be the best they can, whilst collaborating and developing exciting new work that brings people together to create life-changing creative work. Skills development will be tiered to allow the widest access with some only wanting to attend events, masterclasses and conferences whilst others who are looking for or need the more structured format of mentoring or skills workshops can apply for mentoring support”.

Steve Mannix, Executive Director & CEO of Mercury Theatre, said, “We are thrilled to be able to continue Mercury Creatives. We identified the need within Essex and chose to work with trusted local partners who are as committed to growing local talent as we are. With the ongoing issues of skills shortages in the industry we want to make Essex a thriving hub for the arts and show people that opportunity and success can be had in the county – Mercury Creatives will enable and support early careers creatives to develop sustainable businesses, gain funding and thrive in our industry”.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring District Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, said: “We are excited to support the Mercury Creatives Programme in Tendring, which will see the Princes Theatre, which is run by TDC, work in partnership with the Mercury Theatre. “This project will help to create opportunities for people to develop their skills, raise aspirations and boost the creative and cultural economy in Tendring. “I'm really looking forward to seeing the development of those who take part in the programme.”

Lee Henderson, Chelmsford Theatre Director said of the partnership, “We are delighted to be partnering with the Mercury to extend their successful business support and mentoring programme into Essex. Chelmsford theatre has recently launched its ‘Discover' programme of Creative Engagement and this collaboration to be a regional hub for the programme fits with our aim to continue to nurture Chelmsford's creative community and support local freelancers. Our efforts with the Mercury emphasise our commitment to skills development and fostering wide creative engagement within our community. We are excited to embark on this journey, striving to unlock Chelmsford's full potential as a dynamic and thriving cultural district.”

To create a directory profile, sign-up for news and opportunities, express interest to be a mentor or apply for mentoring support please visit mercurytheatre.co.uk/mercurycreatives If you need any support – please contact [mercury.creatives@mercurytheatre.co.uk] or call [01206 577006 ext. 225] and a member of the team will assist.

Please note: Mentoring programme submissions must be received by midnight on 16th August 2024. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend a short interview (in person or zoom) with the team w/c 19th August 2024. Successful applicants will be informed by 1st September 2024 of their paired Mentor/Mentee.

More information can be found at mercurytheatre.co.uk/mercurycreatives

Comments