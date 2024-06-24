Matt Rixon, Jacqueline Hughes and Lauren Hampton Join Mayflower Theatre's Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southampton's Mayflower Theatre have announced further casting for this year's GIGANTIC pantomime adventure, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Joining the previously announced Britain's Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity, award-winning actor and stand-up comedian Kev Orkian and actress Anne Smith will be west-end performers Matt Rixon as the hilarious Dame Trot, Jacqueline Hughes as the magical Spirit of the Beans and Lauren Hampton as the loveable Princess Jill.

Matt Rixon can currently be seen in Moulin Rouge at the Piccadilly Theatre, London playing the role of Harold Zidler. His theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (UK Tour), Roger DeBris in The Producers (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Original West End Company, London Palladium) and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (RSC).

Jacqueline Hughes is currently rehearsing for Hello Dolly! which opens at The London Palladium for a summer run this year. Her theatre credits include Lucy/Miss Stoeger in Clueless The Musical (Churchill Theatre), Piano teacher and U/S Debbie and Mrs Lancaster in Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Katie Nanna and U/S Winifred Banks, Birdwoman, Mrs Brill and Mrs Corry in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre Elphaba in Wicked (International Tour) and Stand-by Elphaba in Wicked (UK Tour).

Lauren Hampton is currently touring the UK in Grease the Musical. Her theatre credits include Half a Sixpence and Hello Dolly! (Bristol Hippodrome). She most recently was assistant Choreographer and Dance Captain for the ITV show Mamma Mia I have a dream after previously covering Sophie in Mamma Mia! London, as well as taking on the role of Dance Captain.

Previously announced Ashley Banjo and Diversity will play Jack and the Trot Family, Kev Orkian will play Silly Simon and Anne Smith will appear as Mrs Blunderbore.

Jack and the Beanstalk is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes, including last year's production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which starred both Ashley Banjo and Diversity and Kev Orkian.

For three weeks only, Jack and the Beanstalk will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from Mayflower Theatre's spectacular Christmas panto.

So, Fe-fi-fo-fum, It's the panto you've bean waiting for!

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk (Saturday 14 December 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025) are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at mayflower.org.uk

