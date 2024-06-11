Mario the Maker Magician Comes to the Underbelly Boulevard This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mario the Maker Magician comes to Underbelly Boulevard this week. Performances run June 15th – August 4th.

Robots and magic and slapstick... oh my! Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, the ever- endearing Mario leads audience through a romping explosion of energy and belly laughs punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Not “just a kids’ show,” Mario the Maker Magician is an all-ages theatrical experience... for adults, kids, families... everyone.

Mario has an also appeared on Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him "the best kids’ magician in the world!!”

Mario Marchese says, “To pack up my robots and transport my family and show to such an incredible city for two months is a dream come true. Excited to bring a little New York to London and then bring some London back home to New York!"

Mario "the Maker Magician" Marchese is a first generation Italian-American, New York-based touring performer, author, and maker, known for his unique brand of Robot Magic. He infuses DIY electronics and robotics into his work and uses magic to inspire kids and families to make and create without limitation.



Mario is also the author of two step-by-step magic books: The Maker Magician's Handbook and Robot Magic, the latter of which boasts a foreword by David Copperfield.

Winner of the 2024 Adelaide Fringe BEST Kids & Family Award

Comments