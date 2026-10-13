MOTHER TRUCKER to Make World Premiere at Mercury Theatre Studio

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A new musical inspired by the hidden lives of women truck drivers will receive its World Premiere at Mercury Theatre Studio in Colchester on 21st October 2026, as part of Colchester Fringe Festival.

The funny, heartfelt Mother Trucker, developed in East Anglia and inspired by real stories from the women's trucking community, was created by award-winning composer and theatre maker Anna Pool. The musical follows the lives of four women truckers navigating long nights, lonely roads, family relationships and unexpected connections.

Audiences will meet Rhonda, a veteran driver carrying worries as well as cargo; Tiffany, a rookie with a vlog and an opinion on everything; and Cherry and Joy, a wife-and-wife trucking team discovering that even true love sometimes needs more than eight feet of space. Keeping everyone company through the night is Marcia, a radio host dispensing weather reports, wisdom and companionship as the miles roll by.

Set against a backdrop of diners, country music, late-night coffee and countless miles of motorway, Mother Trucker explores themes of motherhood, care, community and connection in an industry often associated with independence and isolation. The show is about the people we carry with us, whether we mean to or not.

The cast is Soophia Foroughi, Mia Jerome, Anna Pool and Jaimie Pruden.

The musical grew out of Anna Pool's fascination with the lives of women working in the haulage industry, after discovering a podcast about American truck drivers during the pandemic.

She said: 'I started thinking about the show way back in 2020 - my pandemic rabbit hole wasn't (just) banana bread, but a brilliant podcast called Over The Road, which is a fascinating deep dive into the hidden lives of American truckers.'

'I was fascinated by how and why many women choose to become truckers in what is still a very male-dominated industry. The more I researched, the more I discovered a hidden world that affects all our lives yet largely goes unnoticed.'

'In the end, though, Mother Trucker became an extremely human story about how we all strive to get on for our families, biological or chosen, and the mistakes and joy we find along the way. It's a show for anyone aged 14+ and you don't need to know anything about trucking to enjoy it.'

Mother Trucker is commissioned by Spitalfields Festival and PRS Foundation and has been supported by Slung Low, Mercury Theatre, Eastern Angles and Arts Council England.

Performance Information

Mother Trucker

Mercury Theatre Studio, Colchester

Part of Colchester Fringe Festival

Wednesday 21 October, 8.30pm

Thursday 22 October, 7.00pm

Friday 23 October, 7.00pm

Running time: Approximately 55 minutes. Audience suitability 14+.

Tickets: https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/event/colchester-fringe-mother-trucker/

Creative Team

Book, Music and Lyrics: Anna Pool

Director: Micha Mirto

Co-Musical Directors: Jordan Paul Clarke and Fergus Carver

Producer: Rebecca Abbott

About the Creators

Previous work by Colchester-raised composer and theatre-maker Anna Pool includes Ada & The Code Crusaders (English Touring Opera), More... Ghost Stories by Candlelight (HighTide/Shakespeare's Globe), The Manningtree Witches (Mercury Theatre/Frantic Assembly) and The Go Between (Eastern Angles). Her production of Lady in the Dark won Opera of the Year in the Netherlands.

Director Micha Mirto is a Bristol and London-based director, writer and dramaturg whose recent credits include Public Domain at the Vaudeville Theatre and work with Bristol Old Vic.

Co-Musical Director Jordan Paul Clarke is an award-winning writer, composer and musical director, known for his work with Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Mischief Theatre and a range of acclaimed new musicals. Nominated for a Stage Debut Award in 2022 for Public Domain.

Producer Rebecca Abbott is an Ipswich-based creative producer, director and dramaturg with extensive experience across theatre, festivals, community arts and immersive events. A graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, she has worked as a producer with opera, theatre and participatory arts organisations, and was previously Creative Producer at Suffolk Libraries.

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