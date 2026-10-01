Photos: Olivia Marcus and More in JANE EYRE UK Tour

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All new photos have been released from the new touring production of Jane Eyre, based on Sally Cookson, Mike Akers and the original company’s adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s enduring novel. Jane Eyre is directed by Lily Dyble, following her selection as the recipient of the 2025 Royal Theatrical Support Trust Sir Peter Hall Director Award. Check out the phtoos below!

The cast is led by Olivia Marcus (The Mirror and The Light - RSC/Gielgud Theatre, These Demons - Theatre 503, Bad Education - BBC) as Jane Eyre and Gabriel Akuwudike (Arcadia - Old Vic, Hamnet – RSC, Shetland 10 (BBC),) as Edward Rochester. Joining them will be Aamira Challenger (Pride and Prejudice - UK tour, The King’s Speech - The Watermill Theatre) as Grace Poole / Teacher / Diana, Andrea Gatchalian (Kyoto - RSC and Soho Place, Ikaria - Park Theatre) as Helen / Adele, Gabriel Akuwudike (Arcadia - Old Vic, Hamnet – RSC) as Edward Rochester, Kate Kordel (Noughts and Crosses - Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Perspective - National Theatre) as Aunt Reed / Mrs Fairfax, Leo Wan (Man and Boy - National Theatre, Odd and the Frost Giants - Unicorn Theatre) as Brocklehurst / Mason, Millie Faraway (The Kneebone Cadillac - Wildworks, Lynn Faces - New Diorama) as Bessie / Blanche, Olivia Marcus (The Mirror and The Light - RSC/Gielgud Theatre, These Demons - Theatre 503) as Jane Eyre, Oscar Adams (My Brother’s Keeper – Theatre 503 , This Much I Know - The Hampstead Theatre) as John Reed / Reverend / St John and Robyn Rose-Li (Hercules - Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Fly More Than You Fall - Southwark Playhouse) as Bertha.

The production will premiere at Mercury Theatre Colchester from 26 September to 10 October, before touring to Rose Theatre Kingston, Northern Stage Newcastle and Storyhouse Chester.

One of the most celebrated novels in English literature, Jane Eyre follows the journey of a young woman determined to forge her own path in a world that seeks to constrain her.

Orphaned as a young girl, the passionate and sensitive Jane longs to escape the clutches of her cruel aunt. Freedom beckons when she is offered the job of governess at the house of the brooding and enigmatic Mr Rochester. As intrigue turns to attraction, Jane finds herself drawn to Rochester’s mercurial charm. But when long-buried secrets come to light, she must choose between the man she wants, and the woman she wants to be.

The production is supported by a grant from the Royal Theatrical Support Trust, through the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, which gives rising directors the opportunity to direct a fully-funded mid-scale regional production and take it on tour.

Joining Lily Dyble, the creative team also comprises Anna Yates (Set Designer), Khadija Raza (Costume Designer), Natasha Harrison (Movement Director), Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Lighting Designer), Joseff Harris (Composer & Sound Designer), Rachid Sabitri (Fight Director), Haruka Kuroda (Intimacy Director) and Helena Palmer (Casting Director).

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 17 Hrs 53 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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