MOTHER (AND ME) Comes to Playhouse On Park Next Month

Playhouse on Park will bring Melinda Buckley's story of a larger-than-life Hungarian Mama Rose who's slowly waltzing into dementia as her Broadway baby, Melinda, shimmies into middle age. This outrageous one-woman show skillfully blends storytelling with sharp humor, while tackling an important issue—Alzheimer's, and the struggles of caring for a loved one.

This beautiful play about stepping up and into your own light- is sure to move you, make you laugh, and in the end, is an incredibly uplifting piece of theater for adults of all ages. It has been a hit Off-Broadway and in regional theaters and most recently, was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Solo Performance.

Mother (and Me) will be performed at Playhouse on Park on Saturday, November 2nd at 8pm and Sunday, November 3rd at 2pm. Tickets are $30 plus a $2.50 service fee. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 x 10.

There will be a talk back following each performance, featuring either Carolyn DeRocco or Tina Hogan from the Alzheimer's Assn Ct Chapter, alongside Susie Sarkisian Coaching, Navigating Aging in Families.

