MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Will Embark on UK Tour

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A new musical play of Mog the Forgetful Cat, a new co-production adapted from author Judith Kerr's beloved classic picture book, will tour to theatres in Kingston, Chesterfield, Derby, Stockton on Tees, Grimsby, Winchester, Newport, Eastbourne, Bristol, Southend, York, Sheffield, Bishop's Stortford, Belfast, Radlett, Poole, Liverpool, Edinburgh, London, Dorking, Swindon, Truro, Guildford and Jersey from Thursday 11 February to Sunday 19 September 2027, with further dates to be announced.

Blending playful puppetry, music, laughter, and plenty of Mog's trademark mishaps, Mog the Forgetful Cat will open the tour just a short distance away from Kerr's hometown of Barnes, at Rose Theatre in Kingston, south west London (11 - 21 Feb 2027). The musical play will also head to Southwark's Unicorn Theatre (13 July - 8 August 2027), before continuing on to tour theatres across the UK.

Written and adapted by Miranda Larson (The Dinosaur that Pooped, Numberblocks), with music by composer Eamonn O'Dwyer (The Koala Who Could, The Lion Inside), and directed by Rose Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Haydon (Three Men in a Boat, Emma), Mog the Forgetful Cat will be brought to life by the same producers behind the Olivier-nominated, smash-hit West End production of Kerr's bestselling children's story The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Nicoll Entertainment.

Following past collaborations on acclaimed theatre productions The Lion Inside and The Koala Who Could, this joyful new family show will once again see Nicoll Entertainment, Rose Theatre, and Unicorn Theatre join in creative partnership - this time to celebrate the mischievous magic of Judith Kerr's favourite forgetful cat.

Judith Kerr's children, Tacy and Matthew, said, “We are thrilled that Mog will be brought to life in this new production for 2027 and that a character and story that means so much to us personally and is beloved by generations of readers will be shown to audiences familiar and new, all over the country, capturing the magic that has given Mog a place in readers' hearts since our mother first gave her to the world over fifty five years ago.”

Miranda Larson, Writer and Adaptor, said, “I am thrilled to have adapted the Mog stories for a new stage show. I remember the Mog books in my school library and everyone being so excited to read them on the rug with our teacher. The characters are so distinct and I have always loved how Judith Kerr captured the characteristics of a cat and put them into Mog. I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of Mog's world. From fantastical moments where Mog lets her imagination get carried away, to the excitement of a cat show, to favourite moments from the books, we have ensured there is something for everyone in our new story.”

Christopher Haydon, Rose Theatre's Artistic Director and Director of Mog the Forgetful Cat, said, “I'm never happier than when I'm tucking my small children up in bed and reading them just one more story before lights out. Over the years, there is one particular character whose antics have entertained us time and again - yes, it's Mog the adorable, fuzzy, imaginative and highly forgetful cat! Mog sits curled up at the heart of the Thomas family, but she will also feel like a familiar family member to the generations of children she has entertained over the years. So it is an absolute delight to be able to bring her to full three dimensional life on the Rose stage, and to then be taking her to many other theatres beyond.”

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