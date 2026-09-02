Photos: THREE MEN IN A BOAT in Rehearsal at Rose Theatre

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Rose Theatre has released a first look into rehearsals for Three Men in a Boat, a new comedy written by Al Smith, with original songs by Tony Award nominee Grant Olding (One Man, Two Guvnors), based on the classic novel by Jerome K. Jerome. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Rose Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Haydon, the production runs at Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames in south west London, from Friday 18 September to Saturday 10 October 2026.

The cast features Jonny Weldon (Disney+’s Rivals, Netflix’s One Day, and 101 Dalmatians at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Jerome, Bronté Barbé (Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Disney’s Newsies: The Musical, and Oklahoma! at Chichester Festival Theatre) as Harris, Richard David-Caine (The Witches at the National Theatre and BBC’s Horrible Histories) as George and Calum Donald-Bruce as Montmorency.

The creative team joining Smith, Olding (who also serves as Musical Director and Sound Designer) and Haydon includes John Nicholson (Movement Director & Comedy Consultant), Simon Kenny (Set & Costume Designer), Simisola Majekodunmi (Lighting Designer), Juliet Horsley CDG (Casting Director), Chris Pirie (Puppetry Director), Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect Coach) and Rebecca Wear (Associate Director - Drama League Rose Directing Fellow).

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Richard David-Caine

Jonny Weldon, Bronte Barbe, Richard David-Caine

Jonny Weldon

Cast

Calum Donald-Bruce

Jonny Weldon, Bronte Barbe, Richard David-Caine

Bronte Barbe

Jonny Weldon, Bronte Barbe, Richard David-Caine, Calum Donald-Bruce

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