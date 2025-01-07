News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Toby Moran Mylett's Missing Lane Markers on the A47 will open tonight at the Bread & Roses Theatre in South London. The show runs from January 7 - 18, Tuesday through Saturday at 19:00.

MISSING LANE MARKERS ON THE A47 Opens at The Bread & Roses Theatre
Strangers along an anonymous road in the East Anglian countryside are thrown together by unusual circumstances involving roadworks and a pet iguana named Gloria.

When G crashes into a hedge somewhere in Norfolk, and Ted puts his all into looking after his ex- girlfriend's reptile companion, neither could possibly foresee the bizarre and incredibly tenuous effects they'll have on other people dotted along this rural trunk route with nothing much going for it.

Moran Mylett's new play is about the peculiarities of country life, the experience of being an outsider and the invisible lines that connect our experiences. Following previews in 2023 at Camden People's Theatre, fiftysixty bring this dryly funny and moving take on modern loneliness to audiences in South London.

Starring: Harry Bucukoglu, Sarah Chamberlain, Gaby Coleman, Áine Craig, Ben Devlin, Daniel Barney Newton, Cléo Roggenhofer, David Vayne, Jessie Williams

Creative team: Toby Moran Mylett (playwright), Megan Schadler (producer), Anna Willmoth (production assistant), Ben Devlin (music), Cléo Roggenhofer (costumes), Roman Terrazas (technician).

Content warnings: contains discussions and depictions of drug use, mental health, mortality, broken relationships and loneliness.




