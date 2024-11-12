MGCfutures Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Grandage’s charity MGCfutures celebrated their 10th anniversary last Thursday 7 November at St. Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square. MGCfutures patrons in attendance were Emma Corrin, Aidan Turner and Dame Penelope Wilton. The programme featured performances and interventions from previous MGCfutures Bursary recipients, such as Rebecca Frecknall, Waleed Akhtar and Isley Lynn. The event was an opportunity for the futuresfamily to meet for the first time and celebrate together with patrons, donors and collaborators of the charity.

The celebrations launched with a speech by Michael Grandage thanking patrons of the charity and welcoming new patrons Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans. The programme continued with a lively and informal discussion about helping those in the industry who need our support, which was hosted by Michael Grandage and featured Director Rebecca Frecknall, Writer/Actor Waleed Akhtar and Writer Isley Lynn. The artists reflected on their careers, how they have dealt with challenges and what their hopes are for the future of theatre.

The Chair of MGCfutures, Lady Hannah Lowy Mitchell took the stage next by thanking donors for their support, highlighting the charity’s need for fundraising and introducing the new futuresfamily Bursary, a bursary funded by previous bursary recipients. MGCfutures Executive Director, Andrew Broadley concluded the speeches by announcing the charity was now accepting new applications, as well as presenting a new online platform for bursary recipients to connect.

The festivities continued with music by 2019 Bursary recipient Chisara Agor from her MGCfutures funded musical The Garden. 2022 Bursary recipient Aran Cherkez closed the party with a DJ set bringing their unique blend of contemporary, house and Middle Eastern music.

Drinks and canapés were served throughout the event, and guests had a chance to connect and celebrate 10 years of MGCfutures supporting the theatre makers of the future.

MGCfutures

Established in 2013 by director Michael Grandage, MGCfutures is a charitable organisation committed to supporting the next generation of theatre makers by providing vital support at pivotal moments in their careers. Our bursary programme was launched in 2016 and we have since awarded more than £500,000 to over 140 theatre makers. The charity is funded through money raised by the company itself, through donations and the support of generous individual givers. You can support MGCfutures at: https://www.mgcfutures.com/support/

MGCfutures is governed by a Board of Trustees. It is also supported by the charity's patrons: Emma Corrin, Judi Dench, Luke Evans, Dawn French, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Daniel Radcliffe, Simon Russell Beale, Sheridan Smith, Aidan Turner, David Walliams, Ben Whishaw and Penelope Wilton.

