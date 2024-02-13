Luke Bayer, Kelly Glyptis, Dan Hoy and More Join Jake Landau Concert at Crazy Coqs

Newly based jointly in New York and London, composer Jake Landau has gathered friends from Broadway and the West End to present a showcase of his work in musical theater. February 23, he is coming home to roost at Crazy Coqs.

The afternoon concert features Luke Bayer (West End: Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Kelly Glyptis (West End: Phantom), Dan Hoy (Broadway: Harmony), Beth Graham (London: All the Fraudulent Horse Girls), Michelle Pauker, and Roza Herwig.

Jake Landau is a composer, lyricist, orchestrator, and music director from New York. A year after graduating from Juilliard, he was brought on as their youngest faculty member while doing his postgrad at Oxford University.

Since then he's made a unique name for himself, creating a career that spans musical theater and classical music, drawing comparisons in the press to Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. His works have been performed by the New York Philharmonic and by headlining Broadway stars such as Ciara Renée (Frozen, Waitress) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, On The Town). As a performer, he's music directed shows for Katrina Lenk (Company), George Abud (The Band's Visit), and more at legendary venues such as Birdland Jazz and 54 Below.

“Though one is reluctant to use The S Word, Mr. Landau's composition is so creative and innovative that one cannot help but be reminded of another musical theater titan whom everyone admires [Sondheim],” noted Stephen Mosher for Broadwayworld.

Join Jake for a showcase of his music, including the song cycle “The Coin Toss”, first premiered by Broadway star Sam Gravitte; excerpts from his musical Psyche, a queer myth retelling in which the gods are opera singers; and upcoming projects. The concert features music by Landau; lyrics by Landau, Emily Garber, and Marion Angus; and is produced by Nathaniel Jones and Charles Quittner in association with Brooklyn Rep.

The concert will be 23 Feb at 14:30 at Crazy Coqs located in Brasserie Zedel (20 Sherwood St, London W1B 5AP). Tickets are £10 and available on Outsavvy.