Photos: Meet the Cast of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre has released images for this year’s GIGANTIC pantomime adventure, Jack and the Beanstalk. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Britain’s Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity will return to lead this years cast as Jack and the Trot Family alongside award-winning actor and stand-up comedian Kev Orkian as the comical Silly Simon, actress Anne Smith as the evil Mrs Blunderbore and west-end performers Matt Rixon as the hilarious Dame Trot, Jacqueline Hughes as the magical Spirit of the Beans and Lauren Hampton as the loveable Princess Jill.

Under the leadership of Ashley Banjo as founder, choreographer, and creative director, Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent over 15 years ago and since then have gone from strength to strength. The BAFTA-award winning group has achieved what no other dance group has, having sold well over half a million tickets across their ten sell out UK tours. Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE in the 2022 New Years Honours List for services to dance and last year Ashley and Diversity were privileged to perform for Her Majesty The Queen at her Platinum Jubilee concert. Aside from being the group’s creative director and choreographer, Ashley Banjo is well known for his television roles; he has presented, judged and produced many award-winning programmes including Britain’s Got Talent, Dancing On Ice and the Emmy and BAFTA-award winning The Real Full Monty. Having been involved in the prestigious Pride of Britain Awards for a number of years, 2022 saw Ashley co-host the event for a second year. Fellow Diversity members, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, are the ARIA award winning hosts of the Kiss FM Breakfast Show and continue to pursue their individual and duo television projects.

Renowned musician, actor and comedian, Kev Orkian began his career as a classical concert pianist, before making the transition into the world of comedy, solidifying his reputation as one of the artform’s biggest names. His vast repertoire has seen him supporting some of the biggest names in UK comedy, appearing on stage across the world, including at the Sydney Opera House, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Windsor Castle, by Royal Appointment. He also starred in the West End in Fame at the Victoria Palace Theatre, and subsequently had roles in Me and My Girl, Grease, Buddy and Boogie Nights. Taking the leap from musical theatre to comedy, Kev has been a regular on the touring circuit ever since and often appears at London’s most prestigious comedy venues. In 2010 he became a finalist of ITV’s hit show Britain’s Got Talent, a year after his pantomime co-stars Ashley Banjo and Diversity won.



Actress Anne Smith. Anne’s West End credits include Evita, Chess, Mamma Mia!, Good Rockin Tonite, Robin Prince of Sherwood, Only the Lonely, and Annie. Anne has also appeared on television and film with roles in Taggart, EastEnders, Birds of a Feather, Half Light and Cinderella. No stranger to playing the pantomime villain, Anne has previously been seen in pantos across the country, most recently appearing as Queen Rat in Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

Matt Rixon can currently be seen in Moulin Rouge at the Piccadilly Theatre, London playing the role of Harold Zidler. His theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (UK Tour), Roger DeBris in The Producers (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Original West End Company, London Palladium) and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (RSC).

Jacqueline Hughes is currently rehearsing for Hello Dolly! which opens at The London Palladium for a summer run this year. Her theatre credits include Lucy/Miss Stoeger in Clueless The Musical (Churchill Theatre), Piano teacher and U/S Debbie and Mrs Lancaster in Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Katie Nanna and U/S Winifred Banks, Birdwoman, Mrs Brill and Mrs Corry in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre Elphaba in Wicked (International Tour) and Stand-by Elphaba in Wicked (UK Tour).

Lauren Hampton is currently touring the UK in Grease the Musical. Her theatre credits include Half a Sixpence and Hello Dolly! (Bristol Hippodrome). She most recently was assistant Choreographer and Dance Captain for the ITV show Mamma Mia I have a dream after previously covering Sophie in Mamma Mia! London, as well as taking on the role of Dance Captain.

Jack and the Beanstalk is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes, including last year’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which starred both Ashley Banjo and Diversity and Kev Orkian.

For three weeks only, Jack and the Beanstalk will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from Mayflower Theatre’s spectacular Christmas panto.





