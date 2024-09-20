Theatre Peckham Celebrates Black British Brilliance With 'Young, Gifted & Black'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Peckham has announced the return of their Young, Gifted & Black season, running from 6th October to 2nd November. Now in its sixth year, this season celebrates Young Black British Brilliance on stage at Theatre Peckham.

In alignment with UK Black History Month 2024's theme, "Reclaiming Narratives", Theatre Peckham is dedicated to unveiling untold stories, honouring unsung heroes and highlighting the everyday individuals who have made an indelible impact on our communities.

This year's season is enriched by the collaboration of co-producers Lara Grace Ilori and Joshua Aketse-Entsie. Lara is a South London actor and writer of Nigerian heritage, whose passion lies in powerful narratives that reflect African diaspora experiences. Joshua, with his Ghanaian roots, brings a fresh, dynamic energy, pushing theatrical boundaries and championing community engagement. Their partnership as young Black producers serves as an inspiring model for other artists. Together they are set to create a season that resonates deeply with Theatre Peckham's community.

CEO/Artistic Director Suzann McLean MBE stated, "This season is a celebration of the creators and performers who are amplifying the stories of our community. Their voices are essential, and we are committed to providing a platform for their brilliance."

Young, Gifted & Black opens on Sunday 6th October, with a vibrant celebration of Black culture, reflecting on 'Hard to Let', a legacy film produced by Theatre Peckham in the early '90s. The season will continue to feature five powerful plays, a spoken word event, a scratch night showcasing new Black writers, and community conversations centred around the Young Black British experience.

Producer Lara comments "As people of African and Caribbean descent our experiences are far from monolithic. A season like this guides diasporic theatre makers to understand where their voices live inside the belly of creating art." Joshua added, "We all need space to create, and Theatre Peckham gives us this space through their accessible community-driven programming.". As alumni of the Poetic Relief Cultural Leaders Project - a partnership between Poetic Unity, Black Cultural Archives, and Theatre Peckham - both Lara and Joshua are poised to lead this season with passion and purpose.

Up first for plays is South Londoner, Corey Bovell's 32 Peak Street. This fast-paced, witty comedy follows a millennial couple as they navigate the chaos of becoming homeowners. Balancing a crumbling business, a cramped flat, and the impending responsibilities of parenthood, they face the challenge of letting go of the past to build a brighter future for their family.

The next play is The Immortal Henrietta Lacks commissioned by Gyenyame for Performing Arts. This powerful play is a tribute to the young African-American woman who was the person behind the famous HeLa cell line, which played a pivotal role in curing polio and advancing research for leukaemia, AIDS, and COVID-19. Director Larry Coke brings this story to life through the rich traditions of African storytelling, incorporating Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, Gospel and Soul, inviting audiences to connect with the vibrant life of a woman whose unprecedented contribution to science came at the cost of her life.

Southwark's Bridge the Gap Studios returns with None of The Clocks Work, a production that emphasises collective responsibility for healing. This educational play addresses the impact of societal systems on families and communities, urging the younger generation to engage with and reform the structures surrounding social care, criminal justice, and education.

Pushing the boundaries of form, Alison Ray's Unknown Soldier is the fourth theatre piece and merges Dance, Music, Text, and Visuals to reveal the untold stories of the young Black women who contributed to the war efforts during World War I and II. This innovative piece captivates and engages audiences, encouraging them to reflect on these significant, yet overlooked, parts of history.

Cleopatra's Antony is the breathtaking finale of the Young, Gifted & Black season. Director Mo Korede leads an alumni of young actors and creatives from Theatre Peckham's Young Peckham training programmes. This dynamic retelling of Cleopatra's story challenges traditional narratives, focusing on the decolonisation of her lover's heart and mind through the lens of youthful ambition and empowerment.

Theatre Peckham's Young, Gifted & Black season stands as a powerful testament to the voices of young Black creatives and their determination to make a lasting impact on London's arts scene. It exemplifies how to effect meaningful change in the creative industries.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative experience.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.theatrepeckham.co.uk or contact boxoffice@theatrepeckham.co.uk

