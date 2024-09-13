Barbra Streisand, Carole King, & More Join United Nations to Ignite Climate Justice Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carole King, Cyndi Lauper, Barbra Streisand, Neil Young, Annie Lennox, Katherine Langford, Jack Black, Laura Pausini, Billie Jean King, Pierce Brosnan, and more have joined together with United Nations Human Rights (UN Human Rights) to call world attention to the human rights implications of the escalating climate crisis.

In a critical move to galvanize global action, the celebrity coalition aims to promote the goals of the UN Human Rights-supported “Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance,” as well as help unveil plans for the 2025 Right Here, Right Now Global Summit at University of Oxford. The landmark climate justice summit will be hosted by University of Oxford and UN Human Rights from June 4-7, 2025.

Legendary artist Carole King and other superstars announced their support on social media. "To fight #ClimateChange, join the 2025 #RightHereRightNow Global Climate Summit with hosts @UNHumanRights & @oxford_uni. Together, we can Champion #HumanRights-based solutions, Amplify environmental defenders' voices." - posted King on Instagram.

As the largest climate justice summit in the world, the celebrity-backed 2025 Right Here, Right Now Global Summit next June will bring together renowned experts and leaders, policymakers, technologists, academics and universities, celebrities, and more to advance climate justice through human rights solutions to the climate crisis. This initiative is being unveiled with the celebrity star power nine months in advance of the events to ensure co-host universities around the world, participants, media, and the public have ample time to engage, paving the way for meaningful progress.

"We are grateful for the widespread celebrity support of UN Human Rights and Right Here, Right Now Climate Alliance in this worldwide call to action for climate justice and support of next year's 2025 Right Here, Right Now Global Summit at University of Oxford. Since launching this alliance movement alongside our global partner UN Human Rights in 2021 at COP26 with the backing of influential voices like Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla Cabello, and Quincy Jones, we are immensely proud of the multi-faceted, rapidly growing and innovative climate justice initiative that Right Here, Right Now has become," said David Clark, Founder and CEO of the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance.

ABOUT Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance

Launched at COP26 in 2021 with Global Partner UN Human Rights, the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance (RHRN) has emerged as a leading global climate justice initiative. It is a multi-stakeholder movement, including universities and youth, to help the world align climate action with human rights obligations. To drive sustainable change, RHRN collaborates with policymakers, academics, students, scientists, technologists, media professionals, business leaders, and influencers from art, music, and sport to advance human rights solutions to the climate crisis. RHRN celebrity-driven social media campaigns to date have collectively reached nearly two billion followers with messages about human rights and climate justice.

UN Human Rights

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN Human Rights) is the global partner of the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance (RHRN). It represents the world's commitment to the promotion, protection, and realization of the full range of human rights and fundamental freedoms set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Through the voice and the work of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and a staff of 1,800 in 103 countries, the Office aims to make human rights a reality in the lives of people everywhere. Fighting climate change is at the very heart of the Office´s mandate, as it already negatively affects the human rights of millions of people around the world – human rights such as those to food, water, housing, health, decent work, development and even life itself.

