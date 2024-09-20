SNOW WHITE Panto is Coming to Vauxhall This Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Entertainment Providers, producers of last year's popular adult pantomime 'Jack and His Bigstalk,' are set to bring their new strictly adults only rendition of Snow White to The Garden Theatre in Vauxhall this Christmas!

Promising to be bigger, bolder, and ruder than ever, Snow White will be joined by a range of audience favorites including the evil Queen and dashing Prince, and of course the Seven Dwarves, all with a very x-rated spin!

This pop-powered pantomime promises to get the Christmas party popping, featuring hits such as I Will Survive, Don't Stop Believin,' YMCA and Dancing Queen.

Expect sparkling sets, incredible costumes and an utterly filthy script, this show will have audiences Christmas celebrations started with a bang! Expect cheesy anthems, laughter and audience participation - this is a Christmas night out audiences will not forget in a hurry (oh no they won't!)

Strictly for adults 18+ and not for the faint hearted or easily offended! Snow White: London's Naughtiest Adult Only Pantomime opens at brand new 200 seat venue, The Garden Theatre, at Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden, SW8 from 6th - 22nd December, with the nearest tube stations being Vauxhall and Nine Elms. Tickets are available to purchase via the Ticketsource website

www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

