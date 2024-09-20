Tim Crouch's TOTO KERBLAMMO! Comes to the Unicorn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From acclaimed British theatre maker Tim Crouch (An Oak Tree; ENGLAND; Beginners), comes an innovative new play blending theatrical storytelling and binaural technology for the first time at the Unicorn.

Toto Kerblammo! is a tender and powerful story about listening, friendship and finding hope in the darkest of places. At the heart of the story is Effy, who is sent to live with her aunt and uncle in a block that doesn’t allow dogs. What’s a girl to do? She smuggles her furry friend Toto in, of course. But it can’t last forever. Effy needs saving. And Toto is up to the task.

Using 3D binaural audio technology, the audience will wear headphones to experience Effy’s world. It is a chance to immerse completely in the action with a compelling live mix of sound and action.

Writer and Director Tim Crouch, comments, As theatre is forced into increasingly safe shapes, it’s been wonderful to have the Unicorn’s unwavering support for Toto Kerblammo!. I’m heartened that an original work for young people can still find a place in the Unicorn’s programme and I’m delighted to be back in what I think is the most important theatre in London.

Artistic Director of the Unicorn Theatre Rachel Bagshaw comments, I am excited to welcome Tim Crouch back to the Unicorn with this powerful new play about loss, hope and friendship. Tim is renowned for making deeply thought-provoking experimental theatre; with Toto he is exploring binaural sound at the Unicorn for the very first time. It’s a joy to see him and the team work, and I can’t wait for our audiences to experience it onstage.

Toto Kerblammo! is a Unicorn production featuring Felipe Pacheco as Noah/Toto, Peyvand Sadeghian as Effy, Madeline Appiah as the Aunt (voice), Nick Holder as the Uncle (voice), Sinéad Matthews as the Mother (voice).

