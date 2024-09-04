Lucy Davies Will Step Down as Executive Director of the Young Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Young Vic Theatre has announced that Executive Director Lucy Davies will leave the organisation in December 2024 to take up the position of Chief Executive of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival. Sarah Nicholson will join the Young Vic as Interim Executive Director where she will work alongside incoming Artistic Director and Chief Executive Nadia Fall, whilst recruitment for Lucy’s replacement takes place. Nicholson joins the organisation from RTYDS (the Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme) where she is currently part-time Interim Executive Director alongside her freelance work.



Since joining the Young Vic in May 2022, alongside the organisation’s outgoing CEO and Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, Lucy has overseen major productions such as the internationally-acclaimed, The Second Woman, a 24-hour feat of endurance theatre performed by Ruth Wilson and 100 different men, non-binary and queer people; the UK premiere and West End transfer of Daniel Fish’s multi-award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!; and the West End transfer of James Graham’s critically acclaimed Best of Enemies. Over the next four months Lucy will present the World Premiere of Elvis Costello and Sarah Ruhl’s new musical A Face in the Crowd - the final production from Kwame Kwei-Armah’s tenure as Artistic Director; and a new production of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes directed by Lyndsey Turner and starring Anne-Marie Duff.



Lucy Davies says: “The Young Vic is a vital, wonderful community of extraordinary talents with a genuine culture of kindness, adventurousness, imagination and care. We have travelled far in my years there, and made some amazing unforgettable work. It has been a privilege to be on the leadership team alongside Kwame at such a dynamic theatre during what we all recognise are challenging times for our sector. I have forged some lifelong professional friendships during this time, and been enriched by my inspiring colleagues and Trustees. My new role is completely irresistible and I look forward to following the next era for the Young Vic led by Nadia which, I have absolute confidence, is going to be stellar.”



Glenn Earle, Young Vic Chair says: “I would like to thank Lucy, personally and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, for her tremendous contributions as Executive Director of the Young Vic.



Lucy has brought to the role not only extraordinary experience and expertise, but also unceasing passion and compassion and has helped Kwame to navigate our wonderful theatre through some of the most difficult times our sector has experienced. We will miss Lucy and I wish her well for her new important position in Brighton."



Prior to joining the Young Vic, Lucy spent nine years as Executive Producer at The Royal Court Theatre where she produced over 100 World Premieres. Lucy was the founding Executive Producer at National Theatre Wales which she launched in 2009 with Artistic Director John McGrath, producing the first three years of work including The Passion with Michael Sheen across the whole town of Port Talbot.

​

Previously, Lucy was Executive Producer at The Donmar Warehouse, Head of Studio at The National Theatre and spent the 1990s as Literary Manager at The Donmar Warehouse, where she produced an annual season of new plays, before leaving for five years in the film industry. She started her career as an Assistant Director at Kneehigh Theatre.



Lucy Davies is Co-Chair with Alessandro Babalola of Soho Theatre Walthamstow and is a Creative Climate Leader and Creative Green Champion 2020 and a Fellow of the RSA.

Comments