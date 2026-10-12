Louise Orwin to Return With FAMEHUNGRY and Launch Podcast
The performance unfolds simultaneously in theatres and on TikTok Live, with international dates planned across Brazil, Manchester, Brighton, Canada and Farnham Maltings.
Following a run at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 and performances across South Africa, Denmark, Malta, Mexico and the USA – including a three-week run at New York's SoHo Playhouse which opened on the day of the notorious US TikTok ban – FAMEHUNGRY returns this autumn for further UK and international dates in Brazil, Manchester and Brighton, followed by Canada and Farnham Maltings in 2027, with further dates to be announced.
Alongside the tour, Orwin launches The FAMEHUNGRY Podcast on 28 October 2026 – a funny, candid and slightly dangerous investigation into fame, power and the economics of being seen.
Bringing together leading voices from theatre, criticism, music, comedy, digital culture, sex work and TV for frank, funny and occasionally uncomfortable conversations, the series asks what it really takes to 'make it': who gets noticed, who gets paid, and who decides? From ambition, money and gatekeeping to jealousy, failure and artistic survival, the podcast explores the increasingly precarious business of making art – and making a living from it.
Guests include Tim Crouch, Arifa Akbar, Ursula Martinez, Kim Noble, Midgitte Bardot, In Bed With My Brother, viral musician and SNL comedian Charlene Kaye, and TV personalities Matt Richardson and Iain Lee, among others.
FAMEHUNGRY was born from an existential crisis in Orwin's mid-thirties. As the arts industry crumbled around her, she found herself asking: what was the point of making art anymore? Then she met a 15-year-old TikToker performing daily to audiences bigger than she had ever dreamed of, and as her existential crisis deepened, she proposed an experiment: what if they mentored her?
Louise Orwin said ‘Over the past few years of making and touring FAMEHUNGRY, I’ve watched its themes become less like theatrical speculation and more like the morning news. Technology and culture are changing at terrifying speed, and the questions at the heart of the show – about how social media is reshaping what we value, how we see ourselves and how we experience the world – feel more urgent than ever. This new podcast lets me keep pulling at those threads, only this time instead of being alone onstage begging strangers on TikTok to validate me, I’ll be joined by some of the most exciting artists and cultural thinkers working today asking questions we’re not usually allowed to ask. How do artists today feel about success, failure, ambition, and the ROI [return on investment] of being an artist in today’s world? Where do we go from here? How do we keep going? And is there a possibility that I’m actually just launching a podcast because I am still, like everyone else, hoping to get famous…?’
The FAMEHUNGRY performance unfolds simultaneously in a theatre and on TikTok Live, experienced by the audience in the room and thousands of strangers online – provided it escapes the platform’s censors. Each night Orwin makes a deal with the internet: if her livestream reaches 20,000 likes, she will do something extraordinary.
The stage becomes an endurance arena as she attempts an escalating series of tasks to win over an invisible audience who may love her, troll her, fetishise her, tip her – or try to have her banned. Funny, moving and shocking, FAMEHUNGRY asks what happens to art, ambition and human connection when attention becomes currency, and everything becomes content.
The podcast takes these questions beyond the stage, asking what drives us to seek recognition, what we're prepared to sacrifice for it, and how we keep going when the rewards are so uncertain. Ultimately, it comes back to a deceptively simple question: what's the worth of what we do – and, after all of it, is it worth it?
FAMEHUNGRY won The List’s Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact and Summerhall’s Lustrum Award at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Tour Information
Cultura Inglesa Festival, Brazil
24 October – Santos, Brazil
30–31 October – Sao Paulo, Brazil
Booking: FAMEHUNGRY | Santos + FAMEHUNGRY | Sao Paulo
HOME, Manchester
19–20 November 2026
Booking: FAMEHUNGRY — The smash-hit show about life, death and social media | HOME
Brighton Dome
27–28 November 2026
Booking: FAMEHUNGRY / Theatre / What's On | Brighton Dome
Canada
6–7 February 2027
Booking details to be announced
Farnham Maltings
13 May 2027
Booking details to be announced
Further UK and International tour dates for 2027 to be announced soon.
The Famehungry Podcast
The FAMEHUNGRY Podcast launches on 28 October 2026, with new episodes released weekly. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further information: louiseorwin.com/famehungrypodcast
PODCAST EPISODES
28 October – Episode 1: Tim Crouch
4 November – Episode 2: Charlene Kaye
11 November – Episode 3: Matt Richardson
18 November – Episode 4: Ursula Martinez
25 November – Episode 5: Iain Lee
2 December – Episode 6: Krishna Istha
9 December – Episode 7: Arifa Akbar
16 December – Episode 8: Kim Noble
The podcast returns in January 2027 following a Christmas break. Further guests include Midgitte Bardot, In Bed With My Brother, Patrick Blenkarn, Nikki Sweet, Aaron Wright, and Arthur Jones, with further guests and episode dates to be announced.
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