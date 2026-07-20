Cast Set for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Pantomime at The Maltings in Ely
Rob Stevens leads the cast at The Maltings alongside Samantha Richards, Kieran Capaldi, and Joey Warne.
This Christmas, KD Theatre Productions will return to The Maltings in Ely, for a 14th pantomime season with the tale as old as time, Beauty and the Beast, playing from Friday 11 December 2026 until Sunday 10 January 2027.
The Beauty and the Beast cast is led by beloved panto dame Rob Stevens, back as Dame Cherry Bakewell. He will perform alongside Samantha Richards (Footloose tour, Zog and the Flying Doctors tour) as Belle, Harry Rodgman (another returning star having played Fleshcreep in last year's panto at The Maltings) as Gastrong, Kieran Capaldi (The Jungle Book tour) as the Beast/Prince, Joey Warne (Alice in Wonderland tour) as Billy Bakewell and Coral Mourant (previously seen in KD Theatre Productions pantomime Sleeping Beauty) as Morgianna.
Audiences will be taken on a magical journey full of laughter, song, dance and festive cheer with a sparkling production which promises all the beloved elements of The Maltings' annual pantomime; dazzling costumes, hilarious comedy, live music and a few hairy surprises along the way…
When a vain and selfish Prince is cursed to live as a fearsome Beast, his only hope is to find true love before the final rose petal falls. But who could ever love a Beast? Will Belle be the one to break the curse and save the day? With heartwarming romance, jaw-dropping sets and plenty of audience participation, Beauty and the Beast is the perfect present for the whole family.”
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