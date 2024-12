Louisa Lytton Joins UK Tour of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Louisa Lytton – best-known for her starring roles as Ruby Allen in Eastenders - is set to star as Rachel Watson at certain dates in a new UK tour of the smash-hit Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Train. Her performances in the thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins begin at Chester’s Storyhouse Theatre on 15 April 2025.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The completing company cast member, also announced today, are Daniel Burke as Kamal Abdic, Zena Carswell as Anna Watson, Samuel Collings as Scott Hipwell, Natalie Dunne as Megan Hipwell, Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill and Jason Merrells* as Tom Watson (*until 29 March 2025).

The international phenomenon - which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and inspired the Dreamworks film starring Emily Blunt - enjoyed a box-office record-breaking theatrical tour in 2019. Louisa joins the tour at Chester’s Storyhouse Theatre, (15 – 19 April 2025) before touring to Woking, New Victoria Theatre, 22 – 26 April 2025); Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre (29 April – 3 May 2025); Southend, Palace Theatre (6 – 10 May 2025); Liverpool, Playhouse Theatre (13 – 17 May 2025); Leicester, Curve Theatre (20 -24 May 2025) with her run concluding at the Cardiff, New Theatre (27 – 31 May 2025).

Louisa is best-known for playing the role of Ruby Allen for over two decades in BBC’s EastEnders. Her TV work includes; Murdoch Mysteries for Amazon Prime and Edge of Heaven for ITV. On stage she recently starred as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story for a UK tour.

Produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions, the Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Train is written by Paula Hawkins, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and is directed by Loveday Ingram.

