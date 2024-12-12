Louisa Lytton Joins UK Tour of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louisa LyttonÂ â€“ best-known for her starring roles asÂ Ruby AllenÂ inÂ EastendersÂ - is set to star as Rachel Watson at certain dates in a new UK tour of the smash-hit Wiltshire Creative Production ofÂ The Girl on the Train.Â Her performancesÂ inÂ the thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel byÂ Paula HawkinsÂ begin atÂ Chesterâ€™s Storyhouse TheatreÂ onÂ 15 April 2025.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman sheâ€™s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The completing company cast member, also announced today, areÂ Daniel BurkeÂ as Kamal Abdic,Â Zena CarswellÂ as Anna Watson,Â Samuel CollingsÂ as Scott Hipwell,Â Natalie DunneÂ as Megan Hipwell,Â Paul McEwanÂ as DI Gaskill andÂ Jason Merrells*Â as Tom Watson (*until 29 March 2025).

The international phenomenon - which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and inspired the Dreamworks film starring Emily Blunt - enjoyed a box-office record-breaking theatrical tour in 2019. Louisa joins the tour atÂ Chesterâ€™s Storyhouse Theatre,Â (15 â€“ 19 April 2025)Â before touring toÂ Woking, New Victoria Theatre, 22 â€“ 26 April 2025);Â Birmingham, Alexandra TheatreÂ (29 April â€“ 3 May 2025);Â Southend, Palace TheatreÂ (6 â€“ 10 May 2025);Â Liverpool, Playhouse TheatreÂ (13 â€“ 17 May 2025);Â Leicester, Curve TheatreÂ (20 -24 May 2025) with her run concluding at theÂ Cardiff, New TheatreÂ (27 â€“ 31 May 2025).

LouisaÂ is best-known for playing the role of Ruby Allen for over two decades in BBCâ€™sÂ EastEnders.Â Her TV work includes;Â Murdoch MysteriesÂ for Amazon Prime andÂ Edge of HeavenÂ for ITV. On stage she recently starred as Jenny inÂ 2:22 A Ghost StoryÂ for a UK tour.

Produced byÂ Simon Friend EntertainmentÂ andÂ Josh Andrews Productions, the Wiltshire Creative Production ofÂ The Girl on the TrainÂ is written byÂ Paula Hawkins,Â adapted byÂ Rachel WagstaffÂ andÂ Duncan Abel, and is directed byÂ Loveday Ingram.

Comments