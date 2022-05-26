London's Spoken Word Festival THE LAST WORD Announces George The Poet

Having already confirmed the likes of The Receipts & Friends, 1Xtra's Richie Brave, poet Kayo Chingonyi, A Quick Ting On, the award-winning Letters To The Earth and much more; the Roundhouse's The Last Word Festival has announced the additions of George The Poet and Jaspreet Kaur to the Roundhouse Poetry Slam Final, happening Thursday 9th June 19:30pm.

The line-up to London's biggest Slam competition concludes with the addition of Jaspreet Kaur to the judging alongside already-announced Malika Booker and Joelle Taylor plus a very special performance from London's own award-winning spoken-word performer, George the Poet. They join host Toby Campion in the electric finale of a nationwide search for next Slam Champion where 10 of the best emerging spoken-word artists aged 18 to 25 battle it out on the prestigious Roundhouse main stage.

George the Poet

George the Poet is a London-born spoken word performer of Ugandan heritage. His innovative brand of musical poetry has won him critical acclaim both as a recording artist and social commentator and seen his work broadcast to billions of people worldwide. In the summer of 2018, he opened the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his poem 'The Beauty of Union', and in 2019, his audio offering 'Have You Heard George's Podcast?' won a prestigious Peabody Award and 5 Gold British Podcast Awards, including the highly-coveted Podcast of the Year. More accolades followed in the years to come, including an NME Award, two Gold ARIAS, three New York Festival Awards and more. The podcast was described by BBC R4 as "a story that could change the world". George recently launched chapter 3 of the podcast and is now embarking on a PhD.

Jaspreet Kaur

Jaspreet Kaur, also known by her online handle 'Behind the Netra' is an award-winning spoken word artist, history teacher and writer from London. She is passionate about gender issues, taboo subjects and encouraging positive social change in both the Asian community and wider society. Her work tackles issues related to gender discrimination, mental health stigma, the postcolonial immigrant experience, and more. Jaspreet is a regular on the BBC, Sunday Morning Live, Radio 4 and worked with the UN on the HeforShe campaign. She is currently a Research Fellow at Birkbeck University's Centre for British Political Life. Brown Girl Like Me is her debut book.



From poetry, to live recordings, art exhibitions and work-in-progress, Roundhouse's The Last Word festival showcases something for everyone. For more information and tickets please visit here.