London Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Sir George Benjamin as New Composer-in-Residence

The London Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that its next Composer-in-Residence, the renowned British composer Sir George Benjamin, will succeed Tania León in September 2025.

Benjamin is one of the leading figures in contemporary classical music. Born in 1960, he studied with Olivier Messiaen at the Paris Conservatoire and with Alexander Goehr at King’s College, Cambridge. His early work Ringed by the Flat Horizon was performed at the 1980 BBC Proms when he was just 20, marking the start of a remarkable career. His works have been performed by notable conductors and orchestras worldwide, and his groundbreaking opera collaborations with playwright Martin Crimp have created the modern classics Into the Little Hill, Written on Skin, and Lessons in Love and Violence. His most recent opera, Picture a day like this, was premiered at the 2023 Aix-en-Provence Festival.

As a conductor, Benjamin has a broad repertoire, and has been responsible for numerous premieres including significant works by Wolfgang Rihm, Unsuk Chin, Tristan Murail, Gérard Grisey and György Ligeti. The Henry Purcell Professor of Composition at King’s College London since 2001, he has received numerous international awards, including a knighthood in 2017 and the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize in 2023.

As LPO Composer-in-Residence, George Benjamin will participate in rehearsals and performances of his music and, in 2025-26, will conduct an LPO concert featuring one of his compositions. He will also serve as mentor to the five participants selected each year for the LPO Young Composers programme, which aims to support the progression of talented orchestral composers.

The Young Composers spend a season with the LPO, each creating a new work for chamber orchestra to be performed by Foyle Future First musicians and LPO players at the public ‘Debut Sounds’ showcase concert at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall at the end of the season. The 2025/26 season marks a landmark 20th intake of Young Composers, and Benjamin will be involved in their selection; the creation of the brief for the year; one-to-one and group mentoring sessions; detailed feedback in a mid-year workshop with the composers and ensemble, as well as the preparations for the final Debut Sounds concert each year.

George Benjamin says: ‘What a delight it was for me to hear the LPO give a terrific performance of Sudden Time – a piece of mine which they premiered in 1993 – under Edward Gardner at the Royal Festival Hall a couple of years ago. I now hugely look forward to collaborating with this illustrious orchestra and their wonderful Principal Conductor over the seasons ahead, as well as playing a role in their renowned Young Composers programme.’

LPO Artistic Director, Elena Dubinets says: ‘The appointment of George Benjamin as Composer-in-Residence with the LPO is a thrilling moment, reaffirming the orchestra's commitment to championing the very best of contemporary music. His profound artistry, visionary creativity, and ability to craft works of striking emotional depth promise to inspire not only the musicians of the LPO but also audiences around the globe. I am also excited that a large number of the LPO Young Composers will benefit from studying under his guidance.’

