Living Record Festival to Stream Cabaret Performed by CHANSONS

The Living Record Festival is set to stage Chansons in a cabaret of the same name. The performance is an intriguing award-winning show about France with songs and stories from Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel and Stefanie Rummel. The show will be presented live on February 13th, 2022 at 2pm (New York City time) at 7 pm (London time) and 8pm (Berlin time).

The show now can be seen on demand and live online at the Living Record Festival 2022 from now until the 22nd of February.

Are you ready for a journey to France? Join the online shows on demand or the live online show. Tickets are 10 pounds and can be bought under the following link: https://stream.thelivingrecord.com/title/chansons/

Chansons will feature touching stories about life and passionate songs from 'Ne me quitte pas' (Brel) to 'Milord' (Piaf). Sung and performed in the form of ' brilliant show interludes' by Stefanie Rummel (singing/acting) and by her pianists. Become part of the French way of life for one night, without traveling and jet lag. The show is will be explained in English or in German for a German show for those who don't speak French.



Audience members described Chansons as a 'heart connecting performance'.

Online and offline, Chansons can be seen at the Living Records Festival and CARTs in the UK and worldwide as well as in theaters and musical cabarets in Germany, Iceland, Norway, Luxemburgh, France and the US. Stefanie Rummel has won several awards in singing competitions.

Just a few months ago Chansons was awarded with several prizes. In 2021, she was nominated Producer of the Year" with "Chansons" by The Theatermaker Studio from the Tony Award Winner Ken Davenport. " In addition, she can be seen at festivals: Reykjavik Fringe Festival, Lathi Fringe Festival (Finland), Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

For more information, click here https://chansons.show/.