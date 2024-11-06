Liverpool's Blackstock Market Reveals New Performance Spaces and Function Rooms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blackstock Market has opened its final two performance spaces at its popular Liverpool site. The theatres – Wally's Room, which has capacity for 227, and the 147-seater The Barn - are the latest phase of the acclaimed £8million city entertainment destination to be completed.

Meanwhile the venue has also unveiled a new private function space, Lily's Lounge, which has three distinct spaces including a bespoke bar and can accommodate up to 140 people for parties, weddings and other special events.

Blackstock Market is the brainchild of Hot Water Comedy founders Paul and Binty Blair and first opened its doors in April, since then it has attracted tens of thousands of visitors.

The site in Blackstock Street is the home of Hot Water and now houses a total of three theatres of varying sizes, including a purpose built, state of the art 589-seat auditorium – the largest regular comedy club space in the world. Together they can accommodate almost 1,000 comedy fans each night.

There's a busy programme planned for the autumn featuring some of the best household names along with rising comedy stars. They include Tom Stade, Emma Doran, Barbara Nice, Paul Smith, Justin Moorhouse, Steve Gribbin, Alfie Brown, Daliso Chaponda, Kai Humphries and Kate Tracey.

Along with star names and new talent, the programme also features weekly open mic nights, and regular Green Room Podcasts.

Blackstock Market is open six days of the week, apart from Tuesday, with no need to book to access the main market areas and most attractions, and free live music on site daily.

Attractions include the stunning Whisky & Water bar featuring more than 400 Scotch and world whiskies and bourbons, and a mezzanine seating level for 200 people overlooking the venue's busy, award-winning food market.

A giant rooftop terrace, the largest in Liverpool and which will also have the capacity to seat more than 200 people along with its own fully licensed bar area, is due to open to the public early in 2025.

Meanwhile Blackstock Market's busy food offering has been named Merseyside's Best Regional Food Market by LUXLife Magazine. Street food vendors on site include Burgerism, Pattersons, KO Grill, Laros, Paulie's Pizzeria, North Garden, Desserts by Dre and Todo Tacos. Two new outlets, Forked Up and So Salsa, are also due to open soon.

The venue has also recently scooped a commendation in the Culture & Tourism Business of the Year category at the Merseyside Independent Business Awards, while it is currently in the running for two more prestigious accolades – in the New Tourism Business of the Year category of the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards, and Merseyside Regional Champion at the Your Move Awards.

With various spaces available for hire, and with high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the site, the venue offers a backdrop for an array of occasions, from weddings and corporate events to art exhibitions and music festivals, ensuring an unforgettable experience for any gathering. It is also dog-friendly and provides free on-street parking.

Paul Blair says: “It's brilliant to finally have all three of our theatre spaces up and running, meaning we can now programme even more shows and welcome almost 1,000 comedy fans on any one night to enjoy some of the best and biggest talent on the current comedy scene.

“We've been overwhelmed by the response since Blackstock Market opened six months ago. We had a vision for the site, and it's not only been realised but has exceeded our expectations. People have really embraced everything the venue has to offer, and it's attracting thousands of all ages through the doors every week.

“Our busy food market is an award winner, and we've recently been commended in the Merseyside Independent Business Awards as well as being shortlisted in two more high profile award events.

“In addition, our family fun days have proved so popular that we've now extended them from Sundays to the whole weekend. And at the heart of it all we've got an amazing autumn programme lined up to keep our audiences entertained to Christmas and beyond.”

