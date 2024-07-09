Leeds Theatre Festival Returns Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leeds Theatre Festival, a week of new work from the Leeds Conservatoire School of Drama MA courses, will return next year. The Leeds Theatre Festival runs at Leeds Conservatoire from Monday 15th - Saturday 20th July 2024.

The festival includes the premiere of Folklore, the first musical from singer songwriter ROB.GREEN, and a concert of material sourced from New UK Musicals - celebrating the best of new musical theatre writing in the country.

The other works presented in the festival have cast and creatives drawn from the School of Drama Post Graduate courses: MA Musical Theatre Company, MA Musical Theatre Creatives, and MA Dramaturgy. These include Whittington, a new musical about the life of Dick Whittington, Two Worlds Collide, a dance theatre piece about love and connection, a series of (free) original play readings, and much more!

Post Graduate Musical Theatre Coordinator Gus Gowland said, "I am so excited for the second Leeds Theatre Festival which is shaping up to be a brilliant week of new work. So many of the shows and students that presented work in the festival last year have gone on to further success, so this is a fantastic opportunity to be there at the beginning and support these incredible artists at the start of their careers".

There are matinee and evening performances every day, plus lots of additional events, and tickets are only £5 per show!

Comments