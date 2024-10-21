Leeds Conservatoire School Of Drama to Present Two UK Premieres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leeds Conservatoire's School of Drama is breaking new ground this year, securing the rights to stage not one but two UK premieres as part of their annual season of live performance.

This bold move showcases the School's passion for developing cutting-edge work alongside the industry's freshest voices. They continue to hunt out the revivals of tomorrow, producing shows that speak directly to audiences right now.

Undergraduate Acting and Actor Musician students will perform John Proctor is the Villain, Kimberley Bellflower's bold and gripping new play, at the Courtyard Theatre at Leeds Playhouse in the afternoon and evening of 2 November. With the Broadway production just announced, this UK premiere will be a must see for play lovers.

Set in a high school classroom, at the height of the #MeToo movement, this provocative drama explores power, truth, and the stories we tell about the past. Be among the first to experience this thought-provoking production that has captivated audiences across the Atlantic.

Next comes musical That Bloody Woman with matinee and evening performances at the Chroma-Q Theatre from 7 to 9 November. That Bloody Woman is not your typical musical. It is a raw, gig-theatre experience. Imagine a rock concert colliding with a historical drama, where the stage transforms into a pulsating venue filled with rebellious energy. The production's punk-rock aesthetics and high-octane performances create an atmosphere reminiscent of a gritty underground gig.

With its bold, in-your-face style, That Bloody Woman immerses the audience in the fervour of Kate Sheppard's fight for women's suffrage, making history feel as immediate and visceral as a live rock show.

Erin Carter, Head of the School of Drama at Leeds Conservatoire, says, "At Leeds Conservatoire, we're proud to champion new work while training the next generation of artists. This season, we're thrilled to present two UK premieres of acclaimed international productions, offering a unique opportunity to be the first to share these vital stories with UK audiences - a perfect highlight in our ambitious programme."

Find out more about these shows, plus others in the season, and book tickets at www.leedsconservatoire.ac.uk/visit-us/whats-on/.

Photo credit: Cian's Cameras

