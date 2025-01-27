Lead Cast Set For UK Premiere of WHITE ROSE The Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from West End starring roles in Why Am I Still Single? and Mamma, Mia!, Collette Guitart and Tobias Turley have been announced to head the cast for the UK premiere of the Off-Broadway hit, White Rose: The Musical.

Collette Guitart (Sophie) was the alternate lead in Why Am I So Single? at the Garrick Theatre and previously she played Maria in Just for One Day (Old Vic). Other credits include SIX, &Juliet and Bat Out of Hell (West End), and Rock Follies (Chichester Festival Theatre).

Tobias Turley (Hans) won the lead role of Sky in the West End production of Mamma Mia! on ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream. Named one of HELLO Magazine's Rising Stars 2024, his other credits include Kurt Kelly in Heathers the Musical (Other Palace), and Diesel in West Side Story (Ljubljana Festival).

Having received its Off Broadway premiere earlier this year, White Rose: The Musical has book & lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, with direction by WILL NUNZIATA. It will get its UK premiere as the first musical staged at London's Marylebone Theatre, Thursday 27 February - Sunday 13 April, 2025.

White Rose: The Musical is based upon the inspiring true story of a small group of university students in Munich, Germany, who secretly met to write, print and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler's lies and Nazi deception. Their courage in the face of tyranny would ultimately lead to them paying the supreme sacrifice.

Sophie Scholl arrives in Munich to join her brother, Hans, and study at university. Inspired by a rebellious professor, Sophie and Hans form a small group of students to resist Nazi rule and doctrine. In passionate and articulate leaflets - printed in secret - the White Rose resistance group provides instructions for passive resistance and, ultimately, sabotage. Sophie is passionate, impulsive and bold... dangerous traits in Hitler's Germany. The words and actions of a nation's youth defy an oppressive government and would inspire others to do the same.

Creator, Book Writer and Lyricist Brian Belding said: “The true story of the White Rose has inspired me for years. These students were the privileged few who benefited from unjust laws and discrimination and yet they were the ones who ultimately stood up for those who no longer had a voice. They chose to use their privilege for good, risking everything while doing so I created White Rose:The Musical so this amazing story might inspire those struggling to find their own way to take action where they see injustice.”

More cast and full creative team to be announced. Casting Director Harry Blumenau CDG Produced by Samsational Entertainment and JLWN Productions LLC. Executive Producer / General Management Thomas Hopkins Productions.

Comments