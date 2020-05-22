Le Navet Bete Launches International Hot Pants Day

Devon's funniest foursome launch International Hot Pants Day, to be held on the 28th May, in support of the country's artistic and performance community.

Exeter's award-winning physical comedy theatre company, Le Navet Bete, have launched their very own celebratory day to show their solidarity with the UK's performance community and to bring a smile to people's faces, lifting spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic. International Hot Pants Day (in keeping with some of the more absurd costumes in their theatre shows) will be held on the 28th May and the company are keen for everyone to get involved.

A local success story, Le Navet Bete, who originally met at Plymouth University 17 years ago, have gone on to tour all over the UK and internationally with both indoor and outdoor performances to rave reviews, gathering a vastly growing number of fans up and down the country. The company has received the support over the years from Arts Council England, Exeter and Plymouth City Councils as well as local venues such as the Exeter Northcott Theatre, Exeter Phoenix and Barbican Theatre Plymouth.

The brain child of Le Navet Bete Co-Artistic Director Matt Freeman, International Hot Pants Day was chosen to be held on the 28th May specifically to coincide with the birthday of the world's most famous hot-pants-wearer, Kylie Minogue. The company has been releasing videos via their social media every day to keep everyone amused and it's already had a huge impact.

Matt said "International Hot Pants Day encompasses my two major loves - hot pants and performing! I think it's exciting to build towards an event and allows the online content to have a clear focus, a bit of a message, allows audiences to participate as well as being ridiculous, funny and absurd. My vision is to make this global and to get a #InternationalHotPantsDay tattoo around my belly button."

Nick Bunt, Co-Artistic Director of Le Navet Bete said "It's really taken off! We've had over 20,000 views on our videos so far and it's starting to snowball. Having just had Mental Health Awareness Week, as well as Creativity and Wellbeing Week, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something to raise awareness of the performance community's difficult situation at the moment and at the same time bring some much needed laughter and joy to everyone. We really do need everyone's support behind our industry for it to survive."

So, on the 28th May, Le Navet Bete are asking for everyone to get involved, don your hot pants and show your support for the wider artistic and performance community by sharing photos and videos via your social media using the hashtags #InternationalHotPantsDay, #SupportPerformers and #SupportArtists.

