Lancaster's Biggest Horror Festival DARK DUKES Returns This October

From the 23rd - 31st October, the Dark Dukes film festival welcomes audiences to enjoy a diverse selection of horror films, live events, talks, crafts, and more.

Featuring a slate of new horror gems including the highly acclaimed The Substance, the brilliant Irish ghost story Oddity and the Yorkshire-set chiller The Moor amongst others. For the third year of the festival, the Dukes are introducing the Sharp Shocks Short Film Programme. The programme includes an international showcase of the best in horror and spooky short film making.

The From the Vaults programme will be celebrating horror history and marking several anniversaries including the 90th birthday of Hammer Horror and the 15th of Karyn Kusama's cult demonic comedy Jennifer's Body.

For Dark Dukes 2024 horror masks are taking centre stage with this strand dedicated to some of Horror's most iconic disguises. From the hauntingly familiar to the grotesquely original, these films showcase how a simple mask can transform a character into a symbol of terror. The films featured in this category are: Onibaba, The Masque of the Red Death, Eyes Without a Face and Halloween.

Alongside our variety of cinema screenings, we are also bringing a number of spooky themed live events. The Dukes will welcome back audience favourites Neil Brand's live score of The Cat and The Canary at the Lancaster Priory and Adam Z. Robinson's latest ghost stories, Nightmares. Also joining for the first time, the UK's number-one horror podcast The Evolution of Horror and the Pop-Up Puppet Cinema team with their rendition of Jaws and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Teaming up with the Merchants, the Dukes will be hosting The Night of the Werewolves: Live!, an interactive dining & comedy horror show experience where audiences will have to work out, accuse, and brutally murder fellow audience members to determine who among them is a werewolf. Ticket price includes a meal provided by The Merchants, when booking audiences can choose between Lamb Hot Pot or a Vegetable Risotto.

We haven't forgotten our younger horror enthusiasts. Join for family-friendly screenings of Hocus Pocus, Spooky Stories & Room on the Broom and ROH: Wolf Witch Giant Fairy as well as Spooky Craft Workshops, ensuring that even the littlest ghouls have a hauntingly good time.

To see Dark Dukes full listings of films & events please head to https://info.dukeslancaster.org/p/777E-BFQ/darkdukes

